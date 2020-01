Natalie Portman inspires African American lesbian’s journey in new play

Israeli/American actress Natalie Portman is many things to many people -- actress, director, screenwriter, Oscar winner, wife and mom, vegan cook -- and now she will be the subject of a play, All the Natalie Portmans.According to the website Broadway.com, this play will begin performances at the off- Broadway MCC Theater on February 6 and will officially open on February 24. It's a new coming-of-age comedy by C.A. Johnson about a young African-American lesbian who takes her inspiration from Portman. The cast includes Tony Award-nominee Montego Glover, Kara Young, Elise Kilber, Renika Williams and Joshua Boone. Kate Whorisky is directing. Kibler plays Portman.Playbill quoted Johnson describing the play at a press conference in the theater district: “All The Natalie Portmans is a love letter addressed to every queer girl struggling to actualize her dreams and every poor black family fighting to love one another despite the onslaught. . . I’m delighted to work with MCC and hope audiences laugh, cry, and commune with us for weeks to come!” In a video of interviews with the Johnson, Whoriskey and the cast, they say that it is a realistic look at a struggling family and how Hollywood and the media influence perceptions, but also that is it a story of hope.Portman, who posts regularly on Instagram ("My one and only social media account") has not commented yet on the play.