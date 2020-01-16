The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Natalie Portman inspires African American lesbian’s journey in new play

The play will begin performances at the off-Broadway MCC Theater on February 6. It's a new coming-of-age comedy about a young African-American lesbian who takes her inspiration from Portman.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JANUARY 16, 2020 14:39
Cast member Natalie Portman poses at the premiere for "Annihilation" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 13, 2018. (Credit: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
Cast member Natalie Portman poses at the premiere for "Annihilation" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 13, 2018. (Credit: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)
(photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
(photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
Israeli/American actress Natalie Portman is many things to many people -- actress, director, screenwriter, Oscar winner, wife and mom, vegan cook -- and now she will be the subject of a play, All the Natalie Portmans.
According to the website Broadway.com, this play will begin performances at the off-Broadway MCC Theater on February 6 and will officially open on February 24. It's a new coming-of-age comedy by C.A. Johnson about a young African-American lesbian who takes her inspiration from Portman.  The cast includes Tony Award-nominee Montego Glover, Kara Young, Elise Kilber, Renika Williams and Joshua Boone. Kate Whorisky is directing. Kibler plays Portman.

Playbill quoted Johnson describing the play at a press conference in the theater district: “All The Natalie Portmans is a love letter addressed to every queer girl struggling to actualize her dreams and every poor black family fighting to love one another despite the onslaught. . . I’m delighted to work with MCC and hope audiences laugh, cry, and commune with us for weeks to come!” In a video of interviews with the Johnson, Whoriskey and the cast, they say that it is a realistic look at a struggling family and how Hollywood and the media influence perceptions, but also that is it a story of hope.
Portman, who posts regularly on Instagram ("My one and only social media account") has not commented yet on the play.


