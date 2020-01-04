The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netflix airs series on murdered Argentine prosecutor Alberto Nisman

Nisman’s body was found on Jan. 18, 2015, hours before he was to present evidence to back up his claim.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
JANUARY 4, 2020 11:34
A woman holds up a photo of late state prosecutor Alberto Nisman, lead investigator into the car bomb attack that killed 85 people at a Buenos Aires' Jewish community center, during commemorations of the second anniversary of his death in Buenos Aires, Argentina, January 18, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A woman holds up a photo of late state prosecutor Alberto Nisman, lead investigator into the car bomb attack that killed 85 people at a Buenos Aires' Jewish community center, during commemorations of the second anniversary of his death in Buenos Aires, Argentina, January 18, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Netflix has aired a new documentary series about the death of Alberto Nisman, a Jewish prosecutor in Argentina who was assassinated in 2015 ahead of his testimony about Iranian activity there.
The Prosecutor, the President and the Spy, which went online last week, explores Nisman’s work investigating connections between Iran and Argentine politicians in the 1994 attack on the AMIA Jewish center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people and wounded hundreds.
Nisman said that Hezbollah was responsible for the attack. Later he accused former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who is now the vice president, and other officials of illegally helping to cover up Iran’s involvement in exchange for commercial benefits for Argentina, according to Reuters.
Nisman’s body was found on Jan. 18, 2015, hours before he was to present evidence to back up his claim. His death was ruled a likely suicide, but an Argentine federal appeals court later found that he was murdered.
Kirchner, who was indicted in 2017 in connection with the alleged cover-up of Iran’s involvement in the bombing, denies any wrongdoing.
The new series, which examines Nisman’s death without drawing its own conclusions, features interviews with numerous key figures, including the late foreign minister Hector Timerman, who was Jewish, and the current president, Alberto Fernández.


