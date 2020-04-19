The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
'One World' concert featuring major stars to air in Israel tonight

from Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder, British soccer star David Beckham, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Billie Eilish, Bill Gates, to former US first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 19, 2020 13:01
Taylor Swift performs on Saturday's special 'One World' broadcast. (photo credit: YOUTUBE)
Taylor Swift performs on Saturday's special 'One World' broadcast.
(photo credit: YOUTUBE)
The 'One World: Together At Home' concert extravaganza that took place on Saturday with Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones and dozens of pop culture icons, will be broadcast tonight (Sunday) in Israel on MTV Israel at 7 p.m. (Channel 75 on Yes, and Channels 186 and 189 on HOT.)
Gaga, along with Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Beyonce and Oprah Winfrey headlined the special broadcast of music, comedy and personal stories celebrating those around the world on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The two-hour One World: Together at Home event, broadcast across multiple television channels in the United States and overseas, featured a Who’s Who of pop culture in the biggest celebrity gathering so far to mark the effects of the virus.
Contributions, all filmed in their homes, also came from Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder, British soccer star David Beckham, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Billie Eilish, Bill Gates, former US first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush, and dozens of others.
“I’m so grateful for the healthcare workers, the medical workers, all the grocery store workers and delivery people, the postal workers, all the other nonprofits that are working so hard,” said Gaga, who helped organize the event.
“This is really a true love letter to all of you all over the world, and I hope a reminder of the kindness that’s occurring right now,” she added.
The event, led by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the nonprofit group Global Citizen, told the personal stories of teachers and healthcare, grocery, delivery, postal and other workers.
It showed social media postings and news clips of doctors and nurses being applauded by communities around the world, deserted world landmarks, families greeting each other through windows, and acts of kindness in support of those who are isolated and frail.
“We aren’t asking for money tonight,” said Stephen Colbert who hosted the broadcast alongside his US late night television rivals Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon.


