Pixies head back to Israel

Veteran American rockers the Pixies will be returning to Israel next year on July 14 at the Tel Aviv Expo, two years after their well-received 2017 show in Caesarea.The American alternative rock pioneers also performed here to a sold-out audience in 2014 at Bloomfield Stadium in Jaffa.The Boston-based band, who broke up in the mid-1990s and reformed bigger than ever in 2003, is considered one of the most influential outfits of the late '80s and '90s, with albums like Surfer Rosa and Doolittle setting a blueprint for post-punk diversity.Led by the iconic Black Francis (Frank Black) and including his co-founders David Lovering on drums and Joey Santiago on lead guitar, along with bassist Paz Lenchantin – a replacement for longtime mainstay Kim Deal – the Pixies released their seventh album this year – Beneath the Eyrie.The Pixies and Israel have a history. They were slated to headline a 2010 festival in Tel Aviv. However, in the aftermath of the Mavi Marmara incident in which nine Turkish activists aboard the Gaza-bound aid ship were killed, the group ended up being one of the high-profile cancellations to Israel that year, amid rumored pressure on them to back out of the show.