The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post J-Spot

Young IPO has hearts in the right place

The orchestra, conducted by Hillel Zori, will take the stage at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium on January 7, a show that will be broadcast live on radio.

By SARAH HERSHENSON  
DECEMBER 29, 2019 20:07
THE YOUNG Israel Philharmonic Orchestra. (photo credit: YAEL ILAN)
THE YOUNG Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.
(photo credit: YAEL ILAN)
The Young Israel Philharmonic Orchestra is teaming up with the Save a Child’s Heart Foundation for a benefit show in Tel Aviv.
The orchestra, conducted by Hillel Zori, will take the stage at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium on January 7, a show that will be broadcast live on radio.
Another performance will take place at the Jerusalem Theater on December 30.
Save a Child’s Heart has saved more than 5,000 children from 62 countries from Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Europe and South America, in addition to training more than 120 medical teams from these countries. The goal of Save a Child’s Heart is to improve the welfare of all children, regardless of the child’s nationality, religion, color, gender or financial situation. SACH is currently completing construction of an international pediatric cardiac center at the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon.
“Truly this is an occasion of Young IPO musicians making music to help other children,” said Yoram Kligman, director of the Excellence Program of the Jerusalem Music Center, the home base of the YIPO.
“When you see the motivation and enthusiasm and zeal on their young faces, it only adds to the inspiration of their music-making.”
Calling the YIPO one of the leading youth ensembles in the country, Kligman explained that it consists of 140 members divided into two ensembles: 40 members for the String Only chamber ensemble for 11-14 years of age, and 100 members for the larger orchestra for those ages 14-18.
“The students come from all over the country and travel twice a week to Jerusalem to the center located in Mishkenot Sha’ananim. Each of them applied and passed an audition given through the Education Ministry. Their studies in Jerusalem are in addition to their regular school attendance and private instrumental lessons. During their years with the Young IPO, they study between 15 to 20 major orchestral works and are trained by some of the world’s finest teachers, instrumentalists and conductors, such as the famed pianist, Mark Perahia, who gives Master Classes only at the JMC,” said Kligman.
After they graduate high school, many of the YIPO alumni are invited to join the IDF Orchestra. Others audition and are accepted to study abroad. Some enter universities in Israel and further their studies at the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance.
“We must give our children diverse experiences,” Kligman believes, “both in the home and promoting cultural activities in school curriculums. Attending a Young IPO performance will not only help Save a Child’s Heart Organization, it will touch your heart as well.”


Tags Charity israel philharmonic orchestra Concert
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fight the hate together By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yvette Nahmia-Messinas A Greek Jew revisits Christmas and Hanukkah By YVETTE NAHMIA-MESSINAS
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Vote the bums out By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by