Young IPO has hearts in the right place

The Young Israel Philharmonic Orchestra is teaming up with the Save a Child’s Heart Foundation for a benefit show in Tel Aviv.The orchestra, conducted by Hillel Zori, will take the stage at the Charles Bronfman Auditorium on January 7, a show that will be broadcast live on radio. Another performance will take place at the Jerusalem Theater on December 30.Save a Child’s Heart has saved more than 5,000 children from 62 countries from Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Europe and South America, in addition to training more than 120 medical teams from these countries. The goal of Save a Child’s Heart is to improve the welfare of all children, regardless of the child’s nationality, religion, color, gender or financial situation. SACH is currently completing construction of an international pediatric cardiac center at the Wolfson Medical Center in Holon. “Truly this is an occasion of Young IPO musicians making music to help other children,” said Yoram Kligman, director of the Excellence Program of the Jerusalem Music Center, the home base of the YIPO.“When you see the motivation and enthusiasm and zeal on their young faces, it only adds to the inspiration of their music-making.”Calling the YIPO one of the leading youth ensembles in the country, Kligman explained that it consists of 140 members divided into two ensembles: 40 members for the String Only chamber ensemble for 11-14 years of age, and 100 members for the larger orchestra for those ages 14-18. “The students come from all over the country and travel twice a week to Jerusalem to the center located in Mishkenot Sha’ananim. Each of them applied and passed an audition given through the Education Ministry. Their studies in Jerusalem are in addition to their regular school attendance and private instrumental lessons. During their years with the Young IPO, they study between 15 to 20 major orchestral works and are trained by some of the world’s finest teachers, instrumentalists and conductors, such as the famed pianist, Mark Perahia, who gives Master Classes only at the JMC,” said Kligman.After they graduate high school, many of the YIPO alumni are invited to join the IDF Orchestra. Others audition and are accepted to study abroad. Some enter universities in Israel and further their studies at the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance. “We must give our children diverse experiences,” Kligman believes, “both in the home and promoting cultural activities in school curriculums. Attending a Young IPO performance will not only help Save a Child’s Heart Organization, it will touch your heart as well.”