Albania thwarts terrorist attack by Iranian terror cell

In addition, police director Ardi Veliu explained that the terrorist cell was being lead by the Iranian regime in Albania which is aimed at demoralizing the Iranian Opposition Movement.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 24, 2019 06:24
A paraglider flies over the Adriatic sea during the annual Balkan paragliding competition in the city of Vlore. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Gerneral Director of the Albanian State Police Ardi Veliu spoke on Wednesday at a press conference announcing that the police had prevented a terrorist attack by an Iranian terror cell known as PEYMAN, according to Albanian Daily News.

PEYMAN conspired to carry out the attack in March of 2018, the day of Sultan Nevruz, however, Albanian authorities prevented the terrorist activities from coming to fruition.

In addition, Veliu explained that the terrorist cell was being lead by the Iranian regime in Albania which is aimed at demoralizing the Iranian Opposition Movement.

"The terrorist cell is run by the QUDS Forces operative, known as PEYMAN. PEYMAN is a permanent resident of Iran and remotely manages a number of operations in Albania and elsewhere in Central and Western Europe," said Veliu.

"Among other things, he initiated and implemented the latest attack attempt in March 2018. PEYMAN manages many members, some for intelligence gathering and others to carry out terrorist attacks. One of these members is Alireza Naghashzadeh, an Iranian who is himself a former member of the MEK (People's Mujahedin of Iran) and holds an Austalian passport. Naghashzadeh was sent by PEYMAN to gather information in Albania during several separate visits as part of plans for an attack that was eventually halted."


