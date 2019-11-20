NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel Travel Channel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Analysts: Wide scale detentions could harm Turkey’s military capabilities

The arrest of 133 military figures in connection with the 2016 failed coup has left the country with personnel shortage for key weapons systems.

Turkish and Russian military vehicles return following a joint patrol in northeast Syria, as they are pictured near the Turkish border town of Kiziltepe in Mardin province, Turkey, November 1, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/KEMAL ASLAN)
Turkish and Russian military vehicles return following a joint patrol in northeast Syria, as they are pictured near the Turkish border town of Kiziltepe in Mardin province, Turkey, November 1, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEMAL ASLAN)
The Turkish state news agency reported on Tuesday that further military personnel had been dismissed in the latest purge since a 2016 failed coup, a trend that analysts say will likely further hurt the country’s military.
The Anadolu Agency reported that according to the prosecutor in the southwestern city of Izmir, arrest warrants had been issued for 133 people in the military over accusations linking them to cleric Fethullah Gülen.
Ankara claims that Gülen, who lives in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania, masterminded the deadly coup attempt. The refusal by the United States to extradite him back to Turkey has been a key obstacle to better relations between the two countries.
The news agency reported three colonels, five majors and five captains among the military personnel.
The latest detentions follow a string of mass arrests carried out since the failed putsch. Over 77,000 people have been put behind bars, and about 150,000 people have lost their jobs or been suspended, according to the Reuters news agency.
Critics of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan say he has used the attempted coup as an excuse to stifle dissent, but Ankara insists it is taking necessary steps to deal with major security concerns.
“We don’t know what kind of credible evidence there is, or there ever was in the first place,” Kristian Brakel, an Istanbul-based analyst with the Heinrich Böll Foundation, told The Media Line. “It’s really hard to know if these new arrests are based on solid ground.”
Is this weakening the Turkish military?
“Yes, absolutely,” he said. “That’s something we’ve seen since 2016.”
Brakel told The Media Line that one clear example was the inability of the air force to use all its F-16 fighter jets because there were not enough trained pilots. He also raised concerns about whether those detained would be given process, especially in cases where the government puts pressure on the judiciary.
“Chances for a fair trial in Turkey are relatively low,” he said, although the government insists that the judiciary remains independent.
Simon Waldman, an Istanbul-based analyst and visiting fellow in Middle East studies at London’s King’s College, said the legitimacy of some of the charges remains ambiguous because the evidence is normally flimsy or inaccessible to the public.
“This is the new normal in Turkey,” he told The Media Line. “It seems that it can happen at any time, and the details of these things aren’t made open to the public.”
He agreed that the detentions would undoubtedly hurt Turkey’s military capabilities. “I don’t see how you can have sporadic arrests of officers without it hurting morale of the officer class,” Waldman said. “[Officers] don’t necessarily know if they could be next. That has to hurt morale, and also … operational capacity.”
Waldman believes it could take decades to rebuild morale.
He added that the loss of personnel could also hurt Turkey’s counterterrorism efforts, pointing to terrorist attacks in 2016 and 2017.
“When it’s something like counterterrorism, you need assets,” he said, referring to Military Intelligence.
The detentions come at a difficult time for Turkey’s security. The country launched an incursion into Syria on October 9 against Kurdish fighters that Ankara says are connected to terrorists within Turkey.
Timothy Ash, a London-based economist focusing on Turkey, agrees that Turkey’s military has likely been hurt.
“The surprise – a bit, I guess – is that given all the challenges of the Turkish military in Syria, they’d feel the urgency to do something now,” he told The Media Line Brakel added that the negative repercussions from the arrests are felt throughout the nation.
“The country is still driven by an atmosphere of paranoia,” he said. “The coup shook Erdoğan and his supporters [to] their core, and they still feel like someone has to pay.”


Tags Turkey Erdogan Military
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Get Adi now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Slave nations: America and Israel in the age of technology By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by