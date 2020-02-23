The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Assad almost resigned but Soleimani convinced him to continue - report

In an interview with a close friend to Soleimani, who accompanied him on various visits to Iraq and Syria, Hasan Flark revealed that Bashar Al-Assad was on the verge of giving up his reign in Syria.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 23, 2020 15:24
A supporter of the Houthis has a poster attached to his waist of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, during a rally to denounce the U.S. killing, in Saada, Yemen January 6, 2020. The writing on the poster reads: "G (photo credit: REUTERS/NAIF RAHMA)
A supporter of the Houthis has a poster attached to his waist of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, during a rally to denounce the U.S. killing, in Saada, Yemen January 6, 2020. The writing on the poster reads: "G
(photo credit: REUTERS/NAIF RAHMA)
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad almost gave up power and requested asylum in another country, but  Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani allegedly convinced him not to, according to a report released by the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.
In a comprehensive interview with a close friend to Soleimani, who accompanied him on various visits to Iraq and Syria, Hasan Flark revealed that Bashar Al-Assad was on the verge of giving up his reign in Syria and intended to take refuge in another country, likely Russia. Flark, who acted as a consultant and special assistant to Soleimani, noted that the latter implored Assad to remain in his position, telling him that "the one and only option facing us is a victory for the resistance, and with the help of God, we will achieve it. ”
Flark, beyond his role as special assistant to Soleimani, was also responsible for the Quds Force in Iraq and force buildup in the country. The special assistant is said to have worked with Soleimani for 41 years, and served alongside him in the Revolutionary Guard prior to the outbreak of the Iran-Iraq War in 1980.
His comments came as part of a special interview on the 40th day after Soleimani's assassination, where Flark also noted the 'special' role that the Revolutionary Guards play in the region, which he exclaims "is to support liberation movements, fight for justice and all those who are facing global arrogance and working for the prestige of Muslims." Flark also confirmed the presence of Quds Force operations in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen, in addition to Afghanistan and countries in Central Asia.
Flark also shared Soleiman's attitude toward US military capabilities, who viewed it as "a paper tiger, and that Americans have bird brains." In the case of Iraq, Soleimani, according to Flark, instructed Iraqi officials in Baghdad and elsewhere on operational needs for countering ISIS, "thus saving Baghdad in less than 12 hours."
He also spoke of Soleimani's daughter, saying that  "Zainab was very close to her father and even accompanied him on many of his travels, including Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, and even learned good Arabic and had close ties with youth tied to Lebanon's Hezbollah."


Tags Bashar Assad Iran Iraq Syria Qassem Soleimani Soleimani
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fixing the IDF By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Nothing has changed since last election By EHUD OLMERT
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Ruthie Blum Benny Gantz's cluelessness on US politics By RUTHIE BLUM
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 Airstrikes destroy IRGC Quds Force HQ, warehouse at Damascus airport
Heavy damages in headquarters and warehouses at Damascus International Airport in Syria.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by