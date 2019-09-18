At least 10 killed in airstrikes on pro-Iranian militia in Syria

At least 10 militants were killed in airstrikes on Monday night by unidentified aircraft on pro-Iranian militias in Albukamal in Syria near the Iraqi border, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



The raid targeted an ammunition depot and two other sites belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces or other pro-Iranian factions in the area. Heavy material damage and 10 deaths were reported. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the death toll is expected to rise as some of the injured were in serious condition.

The director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that according to the information that they have, the airstrikes were likely carried out by Israel.Later on Tuesday, the Lebanese Al Mayadeen news reported that four airstrikes targeted sites of Iraqi factions near the Iraq-Syria border. No injuries were reported in the strike.Al Hadath reported that the remains of 16 Iraqi militants killed in the attacks in Albukamal arrived in Iraq on Tuesday.The Syrian army denied the reports, claiming that there were no airstrikes or air activity over Albukamal on Monday night, according to Al Masdar news.On September 9, airstrikes allegedly carried out by Israel destroyed a military base in the area under Iranian control, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Rockets were fired at Israel from the outskirts of Damascus by a Shi’ite militia operating under the command of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Quds Force after the attack on September 9.Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.

