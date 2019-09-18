Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

At least 10 killed in airstrikes on pro-Iranian militia in Syria

The director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that according to the information that they have, the airstrikes were likely carried out by Israel.

By
September 18, 2019 09:43
1 minute read.
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) advance towards the city of Al-Qaim, Iraq November 3, 2017

Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) advance towards the city of Al-Qaim, Iraq November 3, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

At least 10 militants were killed in airstrikes on Monday night by unidentified aircraft on pro-Iranian militias in Albukamal in Syria near the Iraqi border, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The raid targeted an ammunition depot and two other sites belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces or other pro-Iranian factions in the area. Heavy material damage and 10 deaths were reported. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the death toll is expected to rise as some of the injured were in serious condition.

The director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that according to the information that they have, the airstrikes were likely carried out by Israel.

Later on Tuesday, the Lebanese Al Mayadeen news reported that four airstrikes targeted sites of Iraqi factions near the Iraq-Syria border. No injuries were reported in the strike.

Al Hadath reported that the remains of 16 Iraqi militants killed in the attacks in Albukamal arrived in Iraq on Tuesday.

The Syrian army denied the reports, claiming that there were no airstrikes or air activity over Albukamal on Monday night, according to Al Masdar news.

On September 9, airstrikes allegedly carried out by Israel destroyed a military base in the area under Iranian control, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Rockets were fired at Israel from the outskirts of Damascus by a Shi’ite militia operating under the command of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Quds Force after the attack on September 9.

Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.


Related Content

September 18, 2019
Wary of conflict, Trump takes go-slow approach to attack on Saudi oil

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut