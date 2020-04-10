The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Attack on Syrian regime’s Shayrat airbase, pictures reveal massive damage

The cratered runway will slow Iran’s ability to move weapons to Syria and Hezbollah.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
APRIL 10, 2020 02:58
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019. (photo credit: ARAB MEDIA)
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
(photo credit: ARAB MEDIA)
Satellite images revealed damage to a key Syrian regime airbase on April 8. The site was struck on March 31.
ImageSat International, which published the images, noted that it had revealed “evidence of a massive strike in Shayrat Airbase, located in Homs, Syria.” No country has claimed responsibility. Syria’s SANA state media blamed Israel and claimed Syrian air defense downed numerous incoming missiles on the night of the attack.

ImageSat International says that their report “shows 6-7 hits on the runway and access routes and additional two on navigation systems.” The Syrians or their allies who may use the runaway are already repairing it. The images were produced on April 8 and published the next day.
The airstrikes was probably intended to lockout Shayran airbase operations, ISI notes. This would interdict weapons transfers from Iran to Syria. Iran supplies the Syrian regime and allied forces in Syria, as well as Hezbollah.
In recent years Israel has warned about Iranian entrenchment in Syria. There have been numerous incidents between Israel and Iran as well inn Syria, such as Iranian drone flown from Tiyas Airbase into Israeli airspace in February 2018. In addition Hezbollah operatives tried to launch “killer drones” from Syria toward Israel in August 2019.
The Shayrat attack may contribute to stopping the use of this base for weapons transfers, the ISIS report notes. The airport is laid out with two runways at angles shaped like a giant “V,” and both seem cratered.
Shayrat has suffered in the past. It is allegedly where Syrian aircraft took off from to carry out chemical weapons attacks in 2017. In response, the US bombed the airbase in April 2017. Some 59 cruise missiles slammed into reinforced aircraft bunkers around the airbase. Later a mysterious explosion rocked the base in August 2019, killing more personnel. Between the 2017 and 2019 attacks and explosions, more than 100 people were killed at the base, most of them Syrians.
SANA said the March 31 strike began after eight in the evening. Rumors on March 31 indicated at least one Iranian IRGC officer was killed in the airstrikes. Subsequent reports cast doubt on how senior this officer was or if he even existed.
Iran uses Syria to transfer precision guided munitions to Hezbollah. It also supports the Syrian regime in the regime’s battle against Turkish-backed Syrian rebels. The Shayrat airbase is important to the regime.
The base is located about 140km north of Damascus and about 150km south of the important Russian airbase at Khmeimim in Latakia. It is near the Lebanese border and town of Qusayr where Hezbollah helped the Syrian regime in 2012. It is less than 100 km from another sensitive Syrian facility at Masyaf which was hit by airstrikes in 2017, allegedly an area of chemical weapons and other facilities. It is also south of a weapons facility being built near Baniyas. That puts Shayrat in a sensitive position between a whole series of important bases, facilities and sensitive areas.
The Syrian regime has unsuccessfully defended its bases from airstrikes in March and in the past. Iran tried to move its 3rd Khordad air defense system to Syria in April of 2018 to Tiyas base to help defend against attacks on its weapon transfers. The system was allegedly bombed before it could be unpacked. Russia supplied the regime with S-300s in September 2018 but the regimes does not seem to have deployed the air defense. It has used S-200s, shooting them wildly in the past, downing a Russian plane and firing one toward Cyprus. 
The Shayrat base is a strategic location and for Iran’s weapons transfers it is an easy way to bring weapons closer to the frontlines in Idlib or to move them via Hezbollah posts in Qusayr down the Beka’a valley. Now the Syrian regime and its Iranian allies will have to repair the runways.


Tags Syria homs Attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What price will Israel pay in the next prisoner swap? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ayelet Shaked to 'Post': We all must cooperate, but not lose our values By AYELET SHAKED
Gil Troy This Passover, pack your Coronasederette with Zionist thinkers – opinion By GIL TROY
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Sylvan Adams Coronavirus: If this is war, we must attack the enemy, without fear By SYLVAN ADAMS

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Coronavirus: Netanyahu announces nationwide lockdown until Friday
An ambulance driving in the central Israeli city of Elad, April 5, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by