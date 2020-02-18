'Israeli missile is only guarantee of survival from potential Iran nukes’

In the face of a potential Iranian nuclear weapon, “only the Arrow missile defense system guarantees Israeli survival,” said former head of the Arrow project at Israel Aircraft Industries Dov Raviv on Tuesday.Speaking at a conference of the Association for Israeli Military History on the occasion of the publication of a new book by another stalwart of Israel missile defense, Uzi Rubin, Raviv said, “we cannot dismiss a leader of a country who says it will destroy Israel… Iran has said this explicitly.” Raviv explained that while Israel has many military and diplomatic tools to try to stop Iran’s drive to obtain a nuclear weapon, if it does not succeed, missile defense will be its only line of defense.Earlier at the conference, former IDF missile defense commander Brig.-Gen. (ret.) Eitan Yariv said that, “some of the authority judging whether we can use our offense [capabilities against adversaries] is sitting in Washington and some in Moscow.”Yariv was referring to the fact that Israel often restrains itself from using military force in Syria, Iraq or other countries based on the wishes of the US and Russia.In contrast, Yariv said, “our defense is totally dependent on us… we can defend ourselves by ourselves,” and do not need outside approvals even from other global powers.The chairman of the Association for Israeli Military History Col. (ret.) Beni Michaelson opened the conference by describing the evolving rocket threats which Israel must contend with.He said that Israeli missile defense, such as the Arrow missile system, had already succeeded in pushing Iran to shift its military tactics.If for years Iran was focused almost exclusively on developing medium-range ballistic missiles to fire at Israel from its own territory, Michaelson said that the Arrow convinced the Islamic Republic to try alternate tactics to threaten Jerusalem.“They are trying to shorten the range [for attacking Israel], so they can fire more rockets,” from Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.In other words, Michaelson argued that Tehran’s decision to try to move rockets to those proxy areas was actually an acknowledgment that their medium-range ballistic missiles would be an insufficient threat to Israel, because the Arrow could shoot them down.Rubin himself wrapped up the conference, narrating a long frustrating history in which he, Raviv and others won financial support for Israel’s missile defense program over repeated objections by the IDF that it was a waste of funds.He said that he raised with IDF officials the possibility of rockets being fired at Israel after the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War in which rockets were used heavily.“They thought I was crazy,” exclaimed Rubin in frustration.Continuing, he said he had “worked on three large defense projects. All of them eventually got awards. And the IDF initially opposed all of them!” He said that a regular IDF retort to reject funding for missile defense was “there are things for which it is better to spend money” or that if the defense ministry wanted to spend money to effectively save lives in new ways without wasting funds on missile defense, they should invest in safer streets to avoid car accidents.As an example of how long IDF opposition dragged out progress, Rubin said that it “took 19 years until the IDF approved funding… and we started to get pictures [from space]” relating to his work on classified aspects of Israel’s space program.He even said that a simple way of understanding a recent complex graph-filled presentation by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi was to reaffirm an old IDF proverb that the best defense was a good offense.Though Rubin said he agrees that a good offense can often avoid the need to defend as much and reduce the number of victims on the Israeli home front, he said it was critical that he and others succeeded in convincing top political leaders that this was not enough, and that missile defense was also necessary.He credited current Labor Party leader and former defense minister Amir Peretz for pressing the IDF in 2006 about why they only had missile defense against long-range powerful rockets, but not against short-range smaller rockets.Peretz’s support was helpful in eventually getting backing to move forward with Iron Dome, which has now protected Israel from Hamas in several rounds of fighting.Rubin said that despite IDF opposition and a slow start, that the defense ministry and a variety of creative innovators and visionaries with defense backgrounds, had propelled Israel to be one of the world’s leader in missile defense.