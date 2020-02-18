The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

'Israeli missile is only guarantee of survival from potential Iran nukes’

Israeli missile defense, such as the Arrow missile system, had already succeeded in pushing Iran to shift its military tactics.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
FEBRUARY 18, 2020 20:12
Defense minister Moshe Arens wth Israeli Air Force personnel at the Paris Air Show in 1999 with the Israel Aircraft Industry Arrow missile. (photo credit: YA’ACOV SA’AR/GPO)
Defense minister Moshe Arens wth Israeli Air Force personnel at the Paris Air Show in 1999 with the Israel Aircraft Industry Arrow missile.
(photo credit: YA’ACOV SA’AR/GPO)
In the face of a potential Iranian nuclear weapon, “only the Arrow missile defense system guarantees Israeli survival,” said former head of the Arrow project at Israel Aircraft Industries Dov Raviv on Tuesday.
Speaking at a conference of the Association for Israeli Military History on the occasion of the publication of a new book by another stalwart of Israel missile defense, Uzi Rubin, Raviv said, “we cannot dismiss a leader of a country who says it will destroy Israel… Iran has said this explicitly.”
Raviv explained that while Israel has many military and diplomatic tools to try to stop Iran’s drive to obtain a nuclear weapon, if it does not succeed, missile defense will be its only line of defense.
Earlier at the conference, former IDF missile defense commander Brig.-Gen. (ret.) Eitan Yariv said that, “some of the authority judging whether we can use our offense [capabilities against adversaries] is sitting in Washington and some in Moscow.”
Yariv was referring to the fact that Israel often restrains itself from using military force in Syria, Iraq or other countries based on the wishes of the US and Russia.
In contrast, Yariv said, “our defense is totally dependent on us… we can defend ourselves by ourselves,” and do not need outside approvals even from other global powers.
The chairman of the Association for Israeli Military History Col. (ret.) Beni Michaelson opened the conference by describing the evolving rocket threats which Israel must contend with.
He said that Israeli missile defense, such as the Arrow missile system, had already succeeded in pushing Iran to shift its military tactics.
If for years Iran was focused almost exclusively on developing medium-range ballistic missiles to fire at Israel from its own territory, Michaelson said that the Arrow convinced the Islamic Republic to try alternate tactics to threaten Jerusalem.
“They are trying to shorten the range [for attacking Israel], so they can fire more rockets,” from Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.
In other words, Michaelson argued that Tehran’s decision to try to move rockets to those proxy areas was actually an acknowledgment that their medium-range ballistic missiles would be an insufficient threat to Israel, because the Arrow could shoot them down.
Rubin himself wrapped up the conference, narrating a long frustrating history in which he, Raviv and others won financial support for Israel’s missile defense program over repeated objections by the IDF that it was a waste of funds.
He said that he raised with IDF officials the possibility of rockets being fired at Israel after the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War in which rockets were used heavily.
“They thought I was crazy,” exclaimed Rubin in frustration.
Continuing, he said he had “worked on three large defense projects. All of them eventually got awards. And the IDF initially opposed all of them!”
 He said that a regular IDF retort to reject funding for missile defense was “there are things for which it is better to spend money” or that if the defense ministry wanted to spend money to effectively save lives in new ways without wasting funds on missile defense, they should invest in safer streets to avoid car accidents.
As an example of how long IDF opposition dragged out progress, Rubin said that it “took 19 years until the IDF approved funding… and we started to get pictures [from space]” relating to his work on classified aspects of Israel’s space program.
He even said that a simple way of understanding a recent complex graph-filled presentation by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi was to reaffirm an old IDF proverb that the best defense was a good offense.
Though Rubin said he agrees that a good offense can often avoid the need to defend as much and reduce the number of victims on the Israeli home front, he said it was critical that he and others succeeded in convincing top political leaders that this was not enough, and that missile defense was also necessary.
He credited current Labor Party leader and former defense minister Amir Peretz for pressing the IDF in 2006 about why they only had missile defense against long-range powerful rockets, but not against short-range smaller rockets.
Peretz’s support was helpful in eventually getting backing to move forward with Iron Dome, which has now protected Israel from Hamas in several rounds of fighting.
Rubin said that despite IDF opposition and a slow start, that the defense ministry and a variety of creative innovators and visionaries with defense backgrounds, had propelled Israel to be one of the world’s leader in missile defense.


Tags Iran iran nuclear bomb missiles
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Reuven Rivlin speaks out against bullying By JPOST EDITORIAL
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Gal Perl Finkel The killing of Soleimani and the ‘Deal of the Century’ By GAL PERL FINKEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Does anyone still care about Jewish values? By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by