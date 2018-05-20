Catastrophic destruction as Syrian regime pounds Palestinian refugee camp

In scenes labeled “apocalyptic” and a “crime against humanity” the Syrian regime continued its offensive to re-take the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, a neighborhood in south Damascus. Most of the area is held by Islamic State and the tens of thousands of Palestinian residents fled years ago, but thousands remain under a brutal siege.



The scenes in Yarmouk broadcast on May 20 looked like Stalingrad or Berlin during the Second World War. Eviscerated buildings as far as the eye can see, roads turned to rubble, alleyways turned into canyons of destruction, buildings gutted, grey and slumping from airstrikes. There doesn’t appear to be anything left of many city blocks that were once a thriving community, the home of more than 200,000 people in 2011 when the Syrian Civil War broke out, now only a few thousand remain. Those that remain are reported to be starving under the Syrian regime’s siege.





Since the middle of May the regime has focused its firepower on the stronghold. It signed agreements with the local Syrian rebels so that it could focus on destroying ISIS in southern Damascus in an area held for years by the extremists. With support from Russia, according to numerous online accounts, the regime has sent tanks and planes to root out what remains.There have been intermittent attempts to get the ISIS fighters to leave, but it’s not entirely clear where they would go.In the other ceasefire deals the regime has signed the Syrian rebel fighters have been bussed north to an area of Syria controlled by Syrian rebels and the Turkish army. But no one wants ISIS members. Nevertheless busloads have been shown leaving Yarmouk, destination unknown. Rumors say they will be sent to the Syrian “desert” which would mean the Euphrates valley area. The last time the regime signed a deal to ship ISIS fighters from the Qalamoun mountains near Lebanon to the Euphrates in August 2017, the US targeted the convoy to stop the fighters from reaching an area near eastern Syria. The US is still carrying out offensive operations against ISIS alongside the Syrian Democratic Forces in eastern Syria, so it’s unclear how the coalition will react if the regime seeks to dump the fighting in the Syrian desert.There is a lot of outrage online over what has happened in Yarmouk. There are also accusations that world silence is part of a hypocrisy regarding the Syrian regime’s brutalities. Idrees Ahmad, an academic and frequent commentator on the Syrian conflict wrote on May 17 that what is happening in Yarmouk requires people to be outraged. He accused people of hypocrisy for saying Israel’s actions in Gaza were crime while ignoring Yarmouk. However other activists who support the Syrian regime attacked Israel, accusing it of being the “spokesperson for ISIS. ISIS took over Yarmouks and Assad and Palestinian PFLP are fighting against it!” Assad is “liberating” the area, claim Assad supporters. The UN for its part calls for allowing civilians safe passage out of what remains of the camp. The area under the control of ISIS now spans several large city blocks of about one square kilometer.