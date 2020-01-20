Clashes, live fire amid mass protests in Iraq for 16th week

A massive outpouring of anger and protest across Baghdad and cities in southern Iraq culminated in clashes, fires burning and live fire used against protesters on Sunday night. It is the sixteenth weekend of protests since they began in October. More than 500 are believed to have been killed over the last several months and some 20,000 wounded. The clashes on Sunday will add to that toll.The protesters took a back seat to the Iran-US tensions that exploded in Iraq in late December and early January as Iranian-backed militias targeted US forces and the US killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. But now they are back. They are mostly younger people from central and southern Iraq, coming from the same Shi’ite areas that Iranian-backed militias draw their recruits. However, the protesters' unifying message has challenged the role of sectarian militias, often targeting the office of groups like Badr and Asaib Ahl al-Haq. In Najad, an image of Soleimani was burned and a Kataib Hezbollah office was attacked. The US killed Kataib Hezbollah leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in the same strike that killed Soleimani on January 3.
While some Iraqi officials want to evict US forces, the protesters are not focused on the US. Iraqi political leaders like Muqtada al-Sadr have hedged, agreeing to work with the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Unit militias and also supporting the protesters.Fires were lit by protesters across parts of Baghdad and closed roads. Mohammed al Qasim bridge and expressway became a center of clashes. Locals said as many as 50 protesters were injured and some reports indicate that two were killed.
It was not clear who attacked the protesters Sunday. In the past the protesters have said that militias backed by Iran have shot them using snipers. Local riot police have also used deadly tear gas canisters to shoot people in the head in the past. Dozens of roads were closed on Sunday night due to the protests and riot police tried to push the protesters back to Tahrir square but the police were prevented from moving the demonstrators.Activists worry the government will use harsher methods in coming days. But the protesters want the parliament dissolved and say they will continue pushing their demands. Live fire has been reported in Basra, Nasiriyah and Baghdad.
Protesters in #Najaf province in #Iraq burns the poster of #Iran’s former General Commander of #IRGC (Quds Force) Qassim Sulaimani, and former deputy head of PMF, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.#IraqProtests #العراق pic.twitter.com/saiwBjCn6i— Lawk Ghafuri (@LawkGhafuri) January 19, 2020
While some Iraqi officials want to evict US forces, the protesters are not focused on the US. Iraqi political leaders like Muqtada al-Sadr have hedged, agreeing to work with the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Unit militias and also supporting the protesters.Fires were lit by protesters across parts of Baghdad and closed roads. Mohammed al Qasim bridge and expressway became a center of clashes. Locals said as many as 50 protesters were injured and some reports indicate that two were killed.
Huge amount of protesters have been wounded tonight in #Baghdad in Muhammed al-Qasim highway street as security forces clashed with the protesters who blocked the highway. Footage shows protesters are being transported into health points in Tahrir Square.#IraqProtests #العراق pic.twitter.com/qrZzOSxdJt— Lawk Ghafuri (@LawkGhafuri) January 19, 2020
It was not clear who attacked the protesters Sunday. In the past the protesters have said that militias backed by Iran have shot them using snipers. Local riot police have also used deadly tear gas canisters to shoot people in the head in the past. Dozens of roads were closed on Sunday night due to the protests and riot police tried to push the protesters back to Tahrir square but the police were prevented from moving the demonstrators.Activists worry the government will use harsher methods in coming days. But the protesters want the parliament dissolved and say they will continue pushing their demands. Live fire has been reported in Basra, Nasiriyah and Baghdad.