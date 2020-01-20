The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Clashes, live fire amid mass protests in Iraq for 16th week

Fifty injured, two reported killed in overnight protests across Baghdad and southern Iraq

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JANUARY 20, 2020 07:54
A demonstrator carries an Iraqi flag as he walks near burning tires blocking a road during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq January 19, 2020. (photo credit: KHALID AL MOUSILY / REUTERS)
A demonstrator carries an Iraqi flag as he walks near burning tires blocking a road during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq January 19, 2020.
(photo credit: KHALID AL MOUSILY / REUTERS)
A massive outpouring of anger and protest across Baghdad and cities in southern Iraq culminated in clashes, fires burning and live fire used against protesters on Sunday night. It is the sixteenth weekend of protests since they began in October. More than 500 are believed to have been killed over the last several months and some 20,000 wounded. The clashes on Sunday will add to that toll.
The protesters took a back seat to the Iran-US tensions that exploded in Iraq in late December and early January as Iranian-backed militias targeted US forces and the US killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. But now they are back.
They are mostly younger people from central and southern Iraq, coming from the same Shi’ite areas that Iranian-backed militias draw their recruits. However, the protesters' unifying message has challenged the role of sectarian militias, often targeting the office of groups like Badr and Asaib Ahl al-Haq.
In Najad, an image of Soleimani was burned and a Kataib Hezbollah office was attacked. The US killed Kataib Hezbollah leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in the same strike that killed Soleimani on January 3.

While some Iraqi officials want to evict US forces, the protesters are not  focused on the US. Iraqi political leaders like Muqtada al-Sadr have hedged, agreeing to work with the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Unit militias and also supporting the protesters.
Fires were lit by protesters across parts of Baghdad and closed roads. Mohammed al Qasim bridge and expressway became a center of clashes. Locals said as many as 50 protesters were injured and some reports indicate that two were killed.

It was not clear who attacked the protesters Sunday. In the past the protesters have said that militias backed by Iran have shot them using snipers. Local riot police have also used deadly tear gas canisters to shoot people in the head in the past.
Dozens of roads were closed on Sunday night due to the protests and riot police tried to push the protesters back to Tahrir square but the police were prevented from moving the demonstrators.
Activists worry the government will use harsher methods in coming days. But the protesters want the parliament dissolved and say they will continue pushing their demands. Live fire has been reported in Basra, Nasiriyah and Baghdad.


Tags Iran Iraq United States protests
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Everyone must serve By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Naftali Bennett played his cards right By YAAKOV KATZ
On rulers and royal flushes of embarrassment By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Leave Iran to the Americans By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
2 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
3 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
4 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
5 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by