Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Damascus Jews: Assad said we will be given equal rights

A special Arabic BBC video report from the Syrian capital presented the Jews who chose to remain in that country despite everything.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 10, 2019 01:33
Damascus Jews: Assad said we will be given equal rights

A man walks near an advertisement calling on people to join the Syrian military forces, in Damascus, Syria November 12, 2015. The text on the billboard reads in Arabic: "Our army means all of us, join the armed forces.". (photo credit: OMAR SANADIKI/REUTERS)

How many Jewish people remain in Syria today? According to a video report in Arabic BBC the answer is roughly 15,000 people from a community that once numbered 30 thousand and was one of the oldest in the world. 


The report included interviews with Yosef Hamdani who decided to remain despite the fact his family left to Israel in the 1990’s. “My work is here,” he said. “here I have friends,” Ynet reported.  
Albert and Rachel Kamea lived most of their lives in Damascus and said that there was a time in which the authorities called the local Jews ‘a fifth column” and attempted to involve them in the Palestinian issue. 


“The president said [in the 1970’s] that we should be given equal rights to Muslims and Christians,” Albert told the BBC. 


Syrians have been using the houses the Jews left behind as restaurants and art galleries, BBC reported. 


    



Related Content

The Empire State Building rises above New York, U.S., January 23, 2019
August 9, 2019
U.S. verdict: seizure of Iran-linked Manhattan skyscraper overturned

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings