Damascus Jews: Assad said we will be given equal rights

How many Jewish people remain in Syria today? According to a video report in Arabic BBC the answer is roughly 15,000 people from a community that once numbered 30 thousand and was one of the oldest in the world.

The report included interviews with Yosef Hamdani who decided to remain despite the fact his family left to Israel in the 1990’s. “My work is here,” he said. “here I have friends,” Ynet reported.

Albert and Rachel Kamea lived most of their lives in Damascus and said that there was a time in which the authorities called the local Jews ‘a fifth column” and attempted to involve them in the Palestinian issue.

“The president said [in the 1970’s] that we should be given equal rights to Muslims and Christians,” Albert told the BBC.

Syrians have been using the houses the Jews left behind as restaurants and art galleries, BBC reported.

