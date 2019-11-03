Did Baha Abu al-Ata try to shift Israel's attention away from the north?

A sudden barrage of rockets towards southern Israeli communities on Friday night came from seemingly out of the blue. But in this region, everything is connected.



The rockets, one of which scored a direct hit on a residential home in the college town of Sderot, are believed to have been fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad under the command of Baha Abu al-Ata.

While Hamas is the ruling party in the Strip, they have in recent years been losing control over the street, with the vacuum being filled by al-Ata, the military commander of the group’s northern brigade and who has been personally named by the IDF as having ordered the firing of rockets towards southern Israel in the past.Backed by Iran and the second largest group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas, PIJ has been assessed by military intelligence as a major factor increasing the risk of an escalation in the blockaded coastal enclave, since it is not under the direct control of Hamas and acts independently for its own interests.But al-Ata is even more radical than his bosses in Syria’s capital of Damascus or even in Tehran.He does what he wants, when he wants, whenever he wants.The rocket fire came hours after the weekly Great Return March clashes along the border fence between Israel and the Strip. Close to 100 Palestinians were injured, but none were killed. There has also been a lull in violence in the south for the past month and a half, with Qatari funds being distributed to the Gazan population and the much-needed power supply getting better.So why did al-Ata choose to fire the rockets? Hamas is seemingly unable or unwilling to put a stop to his actions.Al-Ata understands that despite a minor improvement in Gaza’s economic situation Hamas is losing its grip on the Strip. The population is also losing interest in the weekly border riots, having realized that their demands are not being met.It could also be that al-Ata wants to sabotage the quiet that Hamas is more than happy to continue.We also have to look North.Iran is a bind in two countries that are key to their regional aspirations, with millions pouring onto the streets of Lebanon and Iraq over the past month to protest the Iranian-allied governments and political elites who they have accused of corruption and mismanagement of state finances.An increasingly violent crackdown by Iraqi security forces and masked snipers in Iraq who have killed 250 people and attacks by Hezbollah and Amal supporters on protesters in Lebanon have raised concern about Iran’s role in the quelling of the demonstrations.Senior defense officials in Israel have warned that all fronts are interconnected due to the Islamic Republic, pointing to rocket fire from Gaza the day after Hezbollah fired a Kornet anti-tank missile towards a military ambulance.Could it be that this time al-Ata received orders to try to shift the military’s attention away from the North, even if it’s for one news cycle?With tensions high on Israel’s northern border with concern that Iran is becoming bolder and will attempt more attacks, the IDF is trying even harder to prevent a deterioration in the south. Israel, which has been working to contain the violence in Gaza in order to prevent a military confrontation, holds Hamas responsible for all attacks which emanate from their territory even if its by PIJ.But that strategy is only emboldening al-Ata who can go on firing rockets without repercussions.

