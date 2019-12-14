The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
EU and Germany pledge additional funding to UNRWA

The agency says that half of the donations will go towards easing its “severe cash flow crisis” and delivering “key services for the remainder of the year.”

By RACHEL WOLF  
DECEMBER 14, 2019 10:19
Acting EU Representative Tomas Niklasson (left), Cornelia Dinter from Germany’s KfW Development Bank (right) and Acting UNRWA Commissioner-General Christian Saunders (center) signed additional contribution agreements for UNRWA at a signing ceremony in the UNRWA Preparatory Girls’ School in Silwan in (photo credit: UNRWA/MARWAN BAGHDADI)
Acting EU Representative Tomas Niklasson (left), Cornelia Dinter from Germany’s KfW Development Bank (right) and Acting UNRWA Commissioner-General Christian Saunders (center) signed additional contribution agreements for UNRWA at a signing ceremony in the UNRWA Preparatory Girls’ School in Silwan in
(photo credit: UNRWA/MARWAN BAGHDADI)
The European Union and Germany signed agreements with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Wednesday, December 11, to contribute to the agency’s efforts. The signing took place at the UNRWA Jerusalem Girls’ School in Silwan.
Previously, the EU pledged € 82 million ($92.2 million) “in support of critical human development work UNRWA provides in the region,” now it’s adding another € 21 million ($23.3 million), according to an UNRWA statement. At the same event, Germany agreed to fund four new UNRWA projects, which are worth  € 59 million ($65.6 million).
“I would like to express my deep appreciation for the generosity of the European Union and its Member States, including Germany and the others present here today, for supporting and investing in Palestine refugees, for creating the opportunities to allow them to fulfill their full potential, which is crucial to their future and to this region,” Christian Saunders, the Acting Commissioner-General of UNRWA said in a statement.
"The EU and its Member States are proud to remain the largest providers of international assistance to Palestine refugees and the Agency's most reliable donors. For over four decades, the EU has established itself as a key strategic partner for the Agency, supporting UNRWA in its efforts to help Palestine refugees achieve their full potential in human development and assisting the Agency in efficiency gains and reforms,” Saunders said.
An UNRWA statement quoted Mr. Michael Herold, Deputy German Representative as saying, “UNRWA is one of Germany’s most important partners in the Middle East as a regional stability factor in an unstable environment. UNRWA offers perspective and dignity to millions of people. Despite all challenges, it is of paramount importance that the organization is able to maintain operations and keep schools open. Germany will remain a reliable supporter.”
The UN voted on Friday, December to extend the United Nations Relief and Works Agency's (UNRWA) mandate until 2023. The organization, which has faced corruption allegations over the last few months, was established to help Palestinian refugees.
Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.


