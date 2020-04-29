The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Fatah urges PFLP to apologize for attacking Abbas

The PFLP, a Marxist organization founded in 1967 by George Habash, is the second largest group forming the PLO. Fatah, which is headed by Abbas, is the largest faction of the PLO.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
APRIL 29, 2020 15:07
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations in New York, U.S., February 11, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a Security Council meeting at the United Nations in New York, U.S., February 11, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
Amid mounting tensions between the two parties, the Palestinian ruling Fatah faction has demanded that the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) apologize for its recent attacks on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
Earlier this week PFLP officials accused Abbas of “political blackmail” and “piracy” for halting funds to their organization.
Palestinian sources told The Jerusalem Post that the PFLP was facing a sharp financial crisis as the result of the suspension of the funds. According to the sources, the PFLP is on the brink of bankruptcy and its debts are estimated at more than $3 million.
In the past few months, Israeli authorities arrested dozens of PFLP officials and members on suspicion of involvement in terrorism, a move that has further intensified the organization's crisis.
The PFLP, a Marxist organization founded in 1967 by George Habash, is the second largest group forming the PLO. Fatah, which is headed by Abbas, is the largest faction of the PLO.
Like many PLO institutions, Fatah and the PFLP receive monthly funds from the Palestinian National Fund, established in 1964 to finance the activities of the PLO.
Several PFLP officials have been quoted as saying that Abbas ordered the Palestinian National Fund to cut funding to the PFLP more than two years ago. The officials accused Abbas of “piracy” and “political blackmail” and claimed he was using the financial sanctions to force the PFLP to change its policies.
The PFLP, which opposed the Oslo Accords that were signed between the PLO and Israel in 1993, is strongly opposed to peace negotiations or any contacts with Israelis.
The unprecedented attacks on Abbas drew sharp criticism from Fatah, which accused the PFLP of “violating the values of the [Palestinian] national relations.”
Fatah “affirms its rejection and condemnation of the campaign waged by the leaders of the PFLP,” the faction said in a statement. “This campaign coincides with the systematic and organized campaign against the president by parties that are hostile to the Palestinian people and the PLO, especially the racist Israeli occupation authorities.”
Fatah said it was particularly outraged by language the PFLP officials used to denounce Abbas, including the terms “political blackmail,” “piracy” and “oppression.”
Abbas and other Palestinian officials often use these terms to condemn Israel’s measures, including the withholding of tax revenues collected by Israel on behalf of the Palestinians.
“While we are facing a new colonial scheme to annex large parts of our occupied land, and while we are working to protect our people from the coronavirus pandemic, senior PFLP officials are insisting on diverting our attention from our major battle with the occupation,” the Fatah statement said.
Fatah pointed out that the PFLP, together with Hamas, refused during a meeting of Palestinian factions in Moscow last year to support a communique stating that the PLO is the “sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.”
In 1974, the Arab League recognized the PLO as the “sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people” and granted it full membership. In 1993 the US and Israel also recognized the PLO as the “sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people” – a recognition that was the basis for the signing of the Oslo Accords.
PFLP officials believe that Abbas’s decision to cut PLO funding to their organization aims to punish the organization for its refusal to recognize the PLO’s status.
“Is it permissible for anyone who refused to acknowledge the PLO to demand a share of the money of the Palestinian people and its Palestinian National Fund?” the Fatah statement asked. “We have fought and made great sacrifices to have the PLO recognized as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people. The PFLP should apologize for this campaign.”
Nidal Abed Elal, a senior PFLP official, said in response to the Fatah accusations that his organization was being punished because of its rejection of security coordination between the Palestinian security forces and Israel. Abdel Elal said that Abbas was also punishing the PFLP because of its rejection of the dispute between Fatah and Hamas.


Tags Fatah Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority pflp Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Independence Day – Israel's 72nd birthday By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Remembrance Day and the haredim – opinion By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
4 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
5 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by