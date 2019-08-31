Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Greenblatt calls on Hamas to return Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul

“Hamas must return Hadar and Oron as well as imprisoned Israeli civilians Avraham Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 31, 2019 00:03
Leah Goldin, mother of Hadar, speaks at a press conference, August 5, 2018

Leah Goldin, mother of Hadar, speaks at a press conference, August 5, 2018. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Special envoy Jason Greenblatt tweeted on Friday that he met with the family of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin and that Hamas must return his, as well as IDF soldier Oron Shaul’s, remains. 
    “Hamas must return Hadar and Oron as well as imprisoned Israeli civilians Avraham Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed,” he wrote. 
They IDF holds that  Lt. Hadar Goldin was killed during Operation Protective Edge in a Hamas attack on August 1, 2014, when he was 23 years old. 
 
It similarly holds that St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul, then 20, was killed on July 20 that year, when an armored personnel carrier he was traveling in, was hit.  
 
Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, believed to be suffering from mental disabilities, crossed into Gaza after the war. 
 
It’s believed that they are alive but held captive.



