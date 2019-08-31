Greenblatt calls on Hamas to return Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul



This week I met with the family of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin who – along with Oron Shaul - is cruelly held by Hamas as a bargaining chip. Hamas must return Hadar & Oron as well as imprisoned Israeli civilians Avraham Mengistu & Hisham al-Sayed pic.twitter.com/zr56PPw0za — Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) August 30, 2019 “Hamas must return Hadar and Oron as well as imprisoned Israeli civilians Avraham Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed,” he wrote. Special envoy Jason Greenblatt tweeted on Friday that he met with the family of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin and that Hamas must return his, as well as IDF soldier Oron Shaul’s, remains.“Hamas must return Hadar and Oron as well as imprisoned Israeli civilians Avraham Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed,” he wrote.

They IDF holds that Lt. Hadar Goldin was killed during Operation Protective Edge in a Hamas attack on August 1, 2014, when he was 23 years old.



It similarly holds that St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul, then 20, was killed on July 20 that year, when an armored personnel carrier he was traveling in, was hit.





Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, believed to be suffering from mental disabilities, crossed into Gaza after the war.

It’s believed that they are alive but held captive.

