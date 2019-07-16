Hezbollah relocates part of its forces to the Lebanon-Syria border

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Hezbollah terror organization relocated part of its forces to the Lebanon-Syria border, which were spread out throughout Syria beforehand, according to a report on Tuesday by the Saudi Arabian Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper which is printed in London.





The report said that the forces moved soldiers and heavy weaponry, including short-range and long-range missiles, and established new points in the hilly area next to the refugee camp in the western Al-Kalmon area on the outskirts of the Damascus district.

Hezbollah chief, Hassan Nasrallah, said in an interview with Al-Manar TV that the organization decreased the number of soldiers that have fought alongside the Asad regime since 2013 after the Syrian military regained its strength.

This week it was published that Israel was sending messages to Russia asking that they act to also remove Hezbollah forces from the Syrian Golan Heights, as they acted to remove the Iranian forces.

According to the publication, the exposure of intelligence information on the subject four months ago caused a delay in the establishment of Hezbollah in Syria, though it didn't stop the organization.

In parallel, the president of Syria, Bashar Asad, met with an Iranian official on Monday and discussed ways to deal with attacks by the Israeli Air Force on Syrian territory, the Syria Al Watan newspaper, which is close with the Asad regime, reported on Tuesday. The report emphasized that the Iranian official presented an initiative of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei before the Syrian leader to act against the "Deal of the Century," that is expected to be presented by the Trump Administration after the planned elections in Israel.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



