The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Honduras designates Hezbollah as terrorist organization

Honduras has warm relations with Israel, recently opening a trade office in Jerusalem after a visit by President Hernández and recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

By ALEX WINSTON  
JANUARY 8, 2020 09:47
Members of Hezbollah march with party's flags during a rally marking al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day) in Beirut (photo credit: REUTERS)
Members of Hezbollah march with party's flags during a rally marking al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day) in Beirut
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Honduras has announced that it is officially designating Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.
"Honduras joins Guatemala and other countries in announcing that Hezbollah will be declared an international terrorist organization nationwide," the office of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández said in a statement.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz praised the decision on Tuesday, saying, "I applaud the Honduran government for its important decision to declare Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and to take the necessary sanctions against it.
"This is an important step in the worldwide war against terrorism," Katz said, before stating that Israel is in talks with countries such as Germany, Australia and Brazil over also making such declarations. Katz added that he hoped such countries, "will act similarly and join the effort against the terrorism led by Iran and its proxies in the Middle East and throughout the world.”
Honduras has warm relations with Israel, recently opening a trade office in Jerusalem after a visit by President Hernández and recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The Central American nation is also said to be planning to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in a move similar to that taken by Guatemala in 2018.
Hezbollah has been designated a terror organization by several countries, including the US, the UK, Canada and Israel, as well as Honduras' Latin American neighbors Argentina, Paraguay and Guatemala.
The group is believed to be very active in the porous tri-border area in South America where Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay meet, and where funds for its operations are raised. The US has urged all of its Latin American allies to declare the group a terror organization in order to significantly impact Hezbollah’s financing from foreign sources.
Herb Keinon contributed to this report.



Tags Israel Hezbollah Terrorism Honduras
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Recant, Chief Rabbi By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Leaders’ credibility chasms By GIL TROY
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: The next disruptive technology By GERSHON BASKIN
Shmuley Boteach Killing Soleimani was a moral response By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
3 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
4 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani?
Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani (L) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by