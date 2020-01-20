The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Honduras to officially designate Hezbollah as a terror organization

Honduras announced its intention to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization in early January, but will make the designation official on Monday, January 20.

By RACHEL WOLF  
JANUARY 20, 2020 08:19
Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez (photo credit: REUTERS)
Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez
(photo credit: REUTERS)
President Juan Orlando Hernández announced on Twitter that Honduras will officially designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization on Monday.
"Tomorrow, coinciding with the Third Ministerial Conference Against Terrorism in the Western Hemisphere, the National Defense and Security Council of Honduras will designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization as part of our security policy expressed in specific actions throughout my government...the culmination of security policies expressed over several years," Hernández tweeted.

In a joint appearance with Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf on January 9, Hernández "reaffirmed [his] decision regarding Hezbollah and reported the detention of 4 Iranians on Honduran territory."
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon tweeted thanking Hernández, "An important step in the fight against Iranian terrorism and proxies in the Middle East and throughout the world. Thank you."

Hernández also tweeted about the events that lead up to this decision.
"In 2018 and 2019 Honduras participated in the Western Hemisphere Counterterrorism Ministerial conference, that has focused attention on the presence and activities of Hezbollah in Latin America."
"On December 8th, 2019, I addressed the Israeli American Council, describing the security threat posed by the terrorist group Hezbollah and its activities of transnational organized crime...the terror attack against AMIA in Buenos Aires, and the killing of Argentine prosecutor Alberto Nisman ," he wrote. His tweet in Spanish included a video of himself at the conference.

When tweeting his announcement in English, Hernández retweeted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who wrote on January 18 about the 5th anniversary of Alberto Nisman’s assassination.
"On this 5 year anniversary of prosecutor Alberto Nisman’s death, we remember the 1994 AMIA Jewish center attack in Buenos Aires and his tireless efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice. We call on all nations to designate #Hizballah as the terrorist organization it is," Pompeo wrote.

Hezbollah has a storied history in Latin America. The organization attacked AMIA, a Jewish center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1994, leaving 85 dead. Jewish Argentine prosecutor Alberto Nisman was assassinated in 2015 prior to his giving testimony about Iranian activity in Argentina.
Honduras announced its intention to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization in early January, but will make the designation official on Monday, January 20.
Cnaan Liphshiz conrtibuted to this report.


Tags Hezbollah Terrorism Honduras
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Everyone must serve By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Naftali Bennett played his cards right By YAAKOV KATZ
On rulers and royal flushes of embarrassment By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Leave Iran to the Americans By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
2 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
3 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
4 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
5 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by