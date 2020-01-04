The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

How Trump, usually cautious with military force, took such a bold step

Trump cited the same approach when he addressed the nation regarding his decision to withdraw from Syria

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JANUARY 4, 2020 21:55
U.S. President Trump speaks with Congressional Republicans at the White House in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
U.S. President Trump speaks with Congressional Republicans at the White House in Washington
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
WASHINGTON – Since the day Donald Trump opened his presidential campaign, he made it clear that military operations in the Middle East are not his cup of tea. “We spent $6 trillion in the Middle East, we could have rebuilt our country twice,” he told Hillary Clinton in one of the presidential debates leading to the 2016 presidential elections.
He made it clear on many occasions that his focus is going to be on adding jobs and strengthening the US economy. He spoke more than once about the military presence in the Middle East being an impediment to that goal. “Our brave troops have now been fighting in the Middle East for almost 19 years,” he said in his 2019 State of the Union Address. “In Afghanistan and Iraq, nearly 7,000 American heroes have given their lives ... As a candidate for president, I loudly pledged a new approach. Great nations do not fight endless wars,” he added.
Trump cited the same approach when he addressed the nation regarding his decision to withdraw from Syria. “We’re talking about sand and death,” he said.
So how did Trump, a leader that was so cautious with using military force, take such a bold step to kill Soleimani? Some experts are arguing that by taking that action, Trump avoided a broader confrontation between Iran and the US.
“One way to stop sending Americans to Iraq to deal with existential threats like al-Qaeda and ISIS is to kill Qasem Soleimani,” Mike Pregent, a senior fellow at Hudson Institute and former US intelligence officer in Iraq told The Jerusalem Post. “This is intelligence, strategically-driven decapitation of Qasem Soleimani’s grip on Iraq. It’s the only way Iraq has a chance. Iraqi protesters now have a chance to take their country back,” he added.
“Thursday night was likely the most consequential night in Trump’s presidency, from a foreign policy perspective,” Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president of research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) told the Post. “I don’t think that’s a loss on his base, and even the isolationists have to concede that eliminating Solemani was a major moment for the president.”
According to Schanzer, Trump’s policy never approved Iran’s activities, but in the past week, when the Iranians started to target US personnel directly, they left the US president no choice.
“When Iran struck the Saudi oil fields, it was Saudi, not American,” he said. “Even when Iran harassed ships on Hormuz, they were other countries – Naval vessels, not American. And as long as Iran steered clear of the United States in its provocations, Iran seemed to have not a green light, but maybe a yellow light.”
He continued, “At the moment that Qasem Soleimani and his militias began to target the United States directly, that was when the light switch turned on for US strike,” he continued. “And it became clear that Trump was not trying to deliver a modest message. He delivered a forceful one, about as forceful as one could imagine short of striking Iran itself.”
Schanzer emphasized that the answer to the question of what comes next relies entirely upon Iran’s decision-making.“They have a few choices,” he said. “One is they could directly challenge the United States. This would be disastrous for the regime. But it’s a possibility given the anger and the emotion that has stemmed from the United States eliminating a man who Khamenei saw almost as a son.”
Ilan Goldenberg is Senior Fellow and Director of the Middle East Security Program at the Center for a New American Security. “This seems to have been an entirely impulsive move,” he told the Post. “It’s not even clear he understands the consequences. According to some reporting, his advisers put the idea on a power point slide along with a number of other options, and he surprised them by choosing it.”
Asked if he believes that a full-scale war is possible, he said that it’s an option. “Neither side wants all-out war, but that hasn’t stopped them from getting all the way to the precipice,” he said. “Iran will retaliate certainly in Iraq possibly with attacks elsewhere in the region. It may also seek to target senior US government officials. If it is successful, that could absolutely trigger a US response that brings us to a war nobody wants.”



Tags Iraq Iran Syria Donald Trump Qassem Soleimani
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Energy independence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Iran will avenge Soleimani's death - the question is where and when By YAAKOV KATZ
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Haredi parties in Israeli politics By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Immunity and the Bibi boom By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas ‘promoting’ Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ says Fata
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies