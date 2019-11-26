Human Rights Watch head slammed for tweet on Iran’s attack on Saudi

Reuters reports that Iran's supreme leader approved the attack on the Saudi oil installation so long as no civilians were hit. If true, that's far better than the Saudi crown prince's attacks in Yemen which routinely kill civilians. https://t.co/6k05GQcXXJ pic.twitter.com/srQSLj6VtQ— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) November 25, 2019
Ali Shihabi, a commentator on Middle East politics asked “what about Syria’s innocent 500,000 casualties that” Iran has contributed to causing. Thousands replied to Roth, the executive director of Human Rights Watch, who has led the organization for decades since the early 1990s. His tweet only got several hundred re-tweets and likes, but thousands of replies, a Twitter phenomenon called being “ratioed” in which a Tweet elicits more responses than support.
How sweet! ........Er what about Syria's innocent 500k casualties that his Eminence contributed massively to causing? https://t.co/crCoKNazUH— Ali Shihabi (@aliShihabi) November 25, 2019
Several hours after the Iran tweet he wrote a second tweet noting “of course this isn’t meant to condone the Iranian supreme leader’s brutal repression at home, as his forces gun down protesters.” Iran has cut off the internet and killed more than 100 protesters in a week of suppression.
Of course this isn't meant to condone the Iranian supreme leader's brutal repression at home, as his forces gun down protesters. https://t.co/To5Yi1USxn— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) November 26, 2019
Critics complained that Roth had said little about Iran’s regime suppressing protests. Salman Al-Ansari of the Saudi American Public Relations Affairs Committee wrote that the tweet set “a new standard of hypocrisy.” Iyad el-Baghdadi, a writer and activist, noted that it was not a good tweet “especially in the aftermath of an absolute massacre by the Iranian regime in Iran.” Anshel Pfeffer, author of a book on Benjamin Netanyahu and a writer at Haaretz wondered “what is it about the need of HRW’s senior staff to tweet their approval of leaders currently mowing down 100s of protesters.”
What is it about the need of HRW's senior staff to tweet their approval of leaders currently mowing down 100s of protestors? https://t.co/zdtdZ56HTj— Anshel Pfeffer (@AnshelPfeffer) November 25, 2019
By Tuesday morning the tweet had received only 324 likes and more than 1,000 responses. A review of his account noted that it appeared to be the most responded to tweet in the last days. While Roth refers to the Iranian leader as the “supreme leader,” he seems to call Israel’s Prime Minister just “Netanyahu.” For instance on November 21 he tweeted “the long-awaited shoe drops. Now will Israel seize this opportunity to abandon Netanyahu’s policy of systematic oppression of Palestinians under occupation.” On November 22 he claimed that Netanyahu “convinced Trump to rip up the Geneva Conventions” and in a second tweet called Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump a “cabal.”Roth tweets about Israel more than almost any other topic. From November 20 to 26 he tweeted or re-tweeted 32 posts about Israel, some of them related to the deportation of a member of his staff, but many related to Israel’s treatment of Palestinians or tweets focused on Netanyahu. In the same period the second largest number of tweets were about China, a total of 28, while Iran was a distant third at ten tweets and then Egypt and the US. Iraq, where hundreds of protesters have been killed by the security forces, received only 1 tweet, while Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria and continued occupation of Afrin received only 1.It isn’t the first time Roth has been critiqued for a tweet that appeared to compare two terrible things and make the worse one out to be better. On June 12, 2014 he wrote that “ISIS in Iraq reportedly tried not to alienate the local population, unlike [Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al] Maliki and his violent, sectarian repression.” ISIS was already known as a religious extremist organization with roots in Al-Qaeda’s crimes in Iraq and Syria. ISIS murdered 1,500 Shi’ite Iraqi cadets the same day as the tweet and expelled minority Shi’ites and Christians from areas around Mosul. In August 2014 ISIS mass murdered thousands of members of the Yazidi minority and sold thousands of women into slavery.