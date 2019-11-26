The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Human Rights Watch head slammed for tweet on Iran’s attack on Saudi

The Head of HRW called Iran's attack on Saudi Arabia “far better than the Saudi crown prince’s attacks on Yemen.”

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
NOVEMBER 26, 2019 11:04
Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth speaks during a interview with Reuters in Geneva, Switzerland, April 9, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/PIERRE ALBOUY)
Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth speaks during a interview with Reuters in Geneva, Switzerland, April 9, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/PIERRE ALBOUY)
The head of Human Rights Watch was slammed on Tuesday for a tweet that said Iran’s attack on Saudi oil installations was “far better than the Saudi crown prince’s attacks on Yemen.” The tweet, by Kenneth Roth, came in response to a Reuters article that showed Iran had avoided hitting civilians or Americans in its attack, so as not to provoke a response from Saudi Arabia or the US.

Ali Shihabi, a commentator on Middle East politics asked “what about Syria’s innocent 500,000 casualties that” Iran has contributed to causing. Thousands replied to Roth, the executive director of Human Rights Watch, who has led the organization for decades since the early 1990s. His tweet only got several hundred re-tweets and likes, but thousands of replies, a Twitter phenomenon called being “ratioed” in which a Tweet elicits more responses than support.

Several hours after the Iran tweet he wrote a second tweet noting “of course this isn’t meant to condone the Iranian supreme leader’s brutal repression at home, as his forces gun down protesters.” Iran has cut off the internet and killed more than 100 protesters in a week of suppression.

Critics complained that Roth had said little about Iran’s regime suppressing protests. Salman Al-Ansari of the Saudi American Public Relations Affairs Committee wrote that the tweet set “a new standard of hypocrisy.” Iyad el-Baghdadi, a writer and activist, noted that it was not a good tweet “especially in the aftermath of an absolute massacre by the Iranian regime in Iran.” Anshel Pfeffer, author of a book on Benjamin Netanyahu and a writer at Haaretz wondered “what is it about the need of HRW’s senior staff to tweet their approval of leaders currently mowing down 100s of protesters.”

By Tuesday morning the tweet had received only 324 likes and more than 1,000 responses. A review of his account noted that it appeared to be the most responded to tweet in the last days. While Roth refers to the Iranian leader as the “supreme leader,” he seems to call Israel’s Prime Minister just “Netanyahu.” For instance on November 21 he tweeted “the long-awaited shoe drops. Now will Israel seize this opportunity to abandon Netanyahu’s policy of systematic oppression of Palestinians under occupation.” On November 22 he claimed that Netanyahu “convinced Trump to rip up the Geneva Conventions” and in a second tweet called Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump a “cabal.”
Roth tweets about Israel more than almost any other topic. From November 20 to 26 he tweeted or re-tweeted 32 posts about Israel, some of them related to the deportation of a member of his staff, but many related to Israel’s treatment of Palestinians or tweets focused on Netanyahu.
In the same period the second largest number of tweets were about China, a total of 28, while Iran was a distant third at ten tweets and then Egypt and the US. Iraq, where hundreds of protesters have been killed by the security forces, received only 1 tweet, while Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria and continued occupation of Afrin received only 1.
It isn’t the first time Roth has been critiqued for a tweet that appeared to compare two terrible things and make the worse one out to be better. On June 12, 2014 he wrote that “ISIS in Iraq reportedly tried not to alienate the local population, unlike [Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al] Maliki and his violent, sectarian repression.” ISIS was already known as a religious extremist organization with roots in Al-Qaeda’s crimes in Iraq and Syria.
ISIS murdered 1,500 Shi’ite Iraqi cadets the same day as the tweet and expelled minority Shi’ites and Christians from areas around Mosul. In August 2014 ISIS mass murdered thousands of members of the Yazidi minority and sold thousands of women into slavery.


Tags Israel Iran human rights watch
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordanian king: Relations with Israel are at an 'all time low' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emanuele Giaufret The EU and settlement products – what’s true, what’s not By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Letters November 25, 2019: Life after indictment By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by