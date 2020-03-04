The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Husband of Iran plane crash victim warns of intelligence agency's actions

"They have told the relatives to keep silent, or expect consequences experienced by Pouya Bakhtiari's father," wrote Soleimani on Instagram.

By HANNAH HEPNER  
MARCH 4, 2020 15:13
Plane crash in Iran (photo credit: screenshot)
Plane crash in Iran
(photo credit: screenshot)
Javad Soleimani was one of many who lost a family member when Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down an Ukraine International Airlines passenger jet over Tehran on January 8. 

Soleimani’s wife, 31-year-old Elnaz Nabiyi, was among the 175 people on board the 737 Boeing that was shot down. 

In the wake of the tragedy, Soleimani took to his Instagram page to warn that Iran’s Intelligence Ministry has threatened families of victims, according to Radio Farda. 

Soleimani is a postgraduate student at the Alberta School of Business in Canada, who fled Iran after he was summoned by the Islamic republic intelligence apparatuses for his criticism of Iran’s military and political establishments. 

"I decided to leave the country as soon as possible because I wasn't the person to go to their office and apologize for my criticism. So, I decided to leave Iran immediately and be the voice of the victims and their families," Soleimani told Canada's CBC News Network in an interview on January 30th. 

On his Instagram page, Soleimani elaborated on the Intelligence Ministry’s threats to family members of victims. 

"They have told the relatives to keep silent, or expect consequences experienced by Pouya Bakhtiari's father," wrote Soleimani. 

Pouya Bakhtiari was a 27-year-old who was shot in the head at an anti-Islamic Republic rally in Iran in November. Soon after, his family was detained. The Intelligence Ministry and the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Intelligence Organization threatened the family to prevent them from holding a memorial for Bakhtiari, and were not released until January 24th. 

Bakhtiari’s family is not the only one to be threatened. 

"The father of one of the victims has been forced to participate in an interview, while the intelligence agents have threatened the mother of another victim," said Soleimani of another family, explaining how agents of the Intelligence Ministry and the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Intelligence Organization are competing over silencing the relatives of the tragedy's victims. 

Soleimani promises to provide more information on the victims of this plane crash and their families soon.


