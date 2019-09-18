German intel: Iran sought to acquire mass destruction weapons in 2018

M302 rockets found aboard the Klos C ship are displayed at an Israeli navy base in the Red Sea resort city of Eilat March 10, 2014. The ship seized by the Israeli navy on suspicion of smuggling arms from Iran to the Gaza Strip docked on Saturday in Israel, which planned to put the cargo on display i. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

A new German intelligence report from the state of Hesse on Wednesday outlined the Islamic Republic of Iran’s illicit espionage activities in the central European country, including efforts to obtain weapons of mass destruction during 2018.



The Hesse report noted that, “Against this background [of proliferation], weapons of mass destruction continued to be a powerful political instrument during the reporting period, which could shake the stability of an entire state structure in both regional and international crisis situations. In particular, states such as Iran, North Korea, Pakistan and Syria attempted to acquire and redistribute such weapons in the context of proliferation, for example by concealing transport routes via third countries.”

The Jerusalem Post reviewed the 312-page document that details threats to the democratic state in Hesse.The intelligence agents said that foreign academics seek to obtain knowledge about the uranium enrichment process.According to the intelligence agency, visiting professors from such states such Iran, North Korea and Pakistan are connected to “proliferation conduct” that is coordinated with intelligence services from those countries. “An example of this is the field of electrical engineering combined with the use of centrifuges in the process of uranium enrichment. Here, again and again, there are suspicions that foreign intelligence services put pressure on their own visiting scientists to obtain the desired technical know-how.”When asked if Iranian academics and students in Germany were involved in exploiting electrical engineering and uranium enrichment knowledge, a spokesman from the Hesse intelligence agency did not immediately respond late Wednesday evening.According to the report, “Another example of intelligence control is the exchange of research among university institutes in the chemical-biological process sector.”The intelligence report noted that academic and student exchanges, as well as training of specialists between universities and research institutes, is both economically and politically desired and meaningful. However, the document noted that this “frequently occurs with knowledge of respective intelligence agencies." The report said with respect to cyber espionage that "Iranian and Chinese cyber activities, in particular, indicate a continuing interest in economic and scientific goals.”The report’s findings mirrored the conclusions from German state intelligence reports in the states of Bavaria and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.In May, The Bavaria intelligence report said that Iran’s regime is “making efforts to expand its conventional arsenal of weapons with weapons of mass destruction.”The German intelligence agency for the northern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern wrote in its May report that: “The fight against the illegal proliferation of nuclear, biological or chemical weapons of mass destruction and the materials needed for their manufacture, as well as the corresponding delivery systems [e.g. rockets], including the necessary knowledge, in cooperation with other authorities, is also the responsibility of counterintelligence.”Each of the 16 German states has its own intelligence agency. The state-level intelligence agency is comparable to the Shin Bet, Israel's security service.

