Iranian youths praise Khamenei, singing about Israel's end

Last month, on January 23, Iranian youths were filmed singing to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during its speech, Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported.The youths began by praising Iran, saying that the country “has men that are second to none. Its honor and enthusiasm are unwavering. [Iran] has students who follow this path. It has the scream of 'Death to America!'" "Even if this country sinks in sanctions for 100 years, we will continue to be at war with the enemy. There will be no compromise and no surrender.""America is waning," The youths also slammed the United States and Israel, adding that "Israel is facing its end. Well done, Gaza and Lebanon. A generation of heroes is joining the fray."They dedicated part of their praise to Khemeinei to Iran's actions in Syria, Iraq and Yemen: "We snatched Syria and Iraq from the clutches of the enemy. In Yemen, we have been the winner in the battlefield so far. The enemy has gained nothing from its animosity. Its clothes have been torn to pieces. Oh people of Yemen, the day is near when you hear the glad tidings of the death of the government of Saudi Arabia,” they sang.