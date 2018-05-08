May 08 2018
WATCH LIVE: U.S. President Trump announces decision on Iran deal

White House officials have stated that Trump has "all but decided" to withdraw from the deal.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 8, 2018 14:53
1 minute read.
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

United States President Donald Trump is making a highly anticipated speech Tuesday to announce his decision on whether or not to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

Trump had given European leaders until May 12, when he must decide whether to renew waivers suspending US sanctions on Iran, to fix what he called "serious flaws" in the deal. If the deal is not improved, Trump said he would pull out, removing the United States from the deal signed by Iran and five other world powers - Britain, China, France, Germany and  Russia.

White House officials have stated that Trump has "all but decided" to withdraw from the deal, despite pressure from a number of European allies urging him to remain in the agreement.



Israeli officials are urging Trump to pull out of the deal, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a dramatic speech revealing documents which he said prove Iran had a nuclear program in the past.

Tensions have been rising as the deadline looms, with many leaders expressing concerns of an arms race if the Iran deal falls apart.

The Jerusalem Post's Washington Bureau Chief, Michael Wilner, is live-tweeting Trump's big speech right here:



