Iran and India slam Pakistan for “sheltering terrorists”

Supporters of the banned Islamic militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed stage a rally in Multan for the release of their leader Maulana Azhar Masood on December 28, 2001.
(photo credit: ASIM TANVEER/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Iran and India are both outraged over recent terror attacks that appear to involve networks linked to extremists in Pakistan. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Mohammed Ali Jafar called on Pakistan to fight “takifiri” terrorists after 27 IRGC members were killed in a suicide bombing targeting a bus near the Pakistan border.
Meanwhile India is also outraged at a terror attack in Pulwana in which 40 Indian Central Reserve Police Force members were killed. The attack on the Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir also targeted a bus. A group called Jaish-e-Mohammed was fingered as responsible. In Iran it was the IRGC members patrolling the border in Sistan and Baluchestan province and the attack is blamed on Jaish al-Asl, a Baluch militant group. In both cases the attacks took place in regions that have long had a restive insurgency involving Islamist groups that are both separatists and involved in terrorism. In both cases the groups are said to receive support from across the border in Pakistan.
Indian intelligence chiefs are meeting and expected to come down harshly on Pakistan for its alleged involvement. This is not the first time that extremists from Pakistan have attacked India, either in Kashmir or Mumbai and other areas. India and Iran have received sympathy from countries around the world, particularly Russia which sent condolences to both. Iran appears ready to strike at the militants across the border if Pakistan does not act quickly.
India says it is working to isolate Pakistan diplomatically after the attack. Like Iran, India has said those responsible in Pakistan will pay a “heavy price” and this indicates there may be reprisals.Iran has also lashed out at the US, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia
and Israel for the attack. The Saudi Crown Prince was supposed to arrive in Pakistan this week for talks. Now these attacks will overshadow the Saudi trip. The attack may have other ramifications also. The US is trying to sign a deal to end the conflict in Afghanistan. Pakistan has played a complex role in the Afghan conflict and any instability in Pakistan would impact Afghanistan at this key time. The attacks could also draw India and Iran closer which would position these two strong and powerful countries on the same page at a key time for Afghanistan as well. Both India and Iran have played a role in Afghanistan in the past.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>