Iran cuts off internet in wake of gas price protests, 5 killed

Opposition officials in the state reported that the number of fatalities has increased to five after a protester was shot dead by security forces in the city of Sirjan.

People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS)
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Iranian authorities cut off the internet in the wake of protests over an upcoming 50% rise in fuel prices and new fuel sales restrictions, opposition officials reported on Saturday. According to local reports, five protesters were killed by security forces.
During protests that involved thousands, protesters set fire to a police station in the city of Karaj, northwest of the capital Tehran, with others calling on drivers and demanding they disable vehicles in an attempt to paralyze traffic. Many drivers responded to the request, and major roads across the state were blocked, including the main street in the capital Tehran.
Saudi TV channel Al-Arabia reported that protesters also set fire to a photo of the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and protesters set fire to two gas stations. In the city of Isfahan, protesters set fire to a police checkpoint, and in the city of Robat Karim, south of the capital, protesters set fire to a bank.
Iranian TV channels have reported some injuries among protesters and security forces clashing with protesters in various cities across Iran.
Opposition officials in the state reported that the number of fatalities has increased to five after a protester was shot dead by security forces in the city of Sirjan, adding to four protesters killed in the southern Ahawaz district, including one child. Another 13 others were injured.
To calm the spirits, authorities announced that proceeds from the fuel increase would be used to subsidize food products for needy families, which didn't seem to faze protesters in any way.
In order to avoid taking any unnecessary risks, Iraqi authorities announced they were closing the border crossing between the two countries in the southeast. However, the transit of goods continues as usual for now.



