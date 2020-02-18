The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran election expected to heighten tension with West

Khamenei calls voting key to stopping ‘US, Zionist plots’

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
FEBRUARY 18, 2020 19:27
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani salutes the crowd during the commemoration of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran, Iran February 11, 2020 (photo credit: OFFICIAL PRESIDENT WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani salutes the crowd during the commemoration of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Tehran, Iran February 11, 2020
(photo credit: OFFICIAL PRESIDENT WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
There are many questions about the outcome of Friday’s Iranian parliamentary elections, but virtually all predictions point to a turn toward greater conflict with the West.
Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared on Tuesday that, “taking part in the elections nullifies many of the vicious plots of the US and the Zionist regime against Iran. These #elections repel the schemes & ploys of the enemies of Iran.”
Khamenei appears ready to turn the clock back to the 2005-2013 era in which Iran’s parliament and presidency were run by hard-liners like Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and other IRGC members who loudly condemned the West.
The main uncertainties are what voter turnout will look like and whether Khamenei’s attempts to seize greater control of the parliament will succeed.
Ayatollah Khamenei’s speech on Tuesday appeared directed at fears that large segments of the population may boycott the election entirely to express their anger with disqualifications of some of their preferred candidates.
Some voters are also angry with the regime’s handling of mistakenly shooting down a Ukrainian airliner full of mostly Iranian passengers as well as the regime’s killing of between 300 and 1,500 protesters against the rise in gasoline prices in November.
A low voter turnout would harm the regime’s legitimacy even if its preferred candidates won in the parliamentary elections.
Allies of Khamenei have acted more aggressively than usual leading up to this election to try to better ensure that hard-liners dominate the field.
They have disqualifying a record number of candidates for parliament, including a large number of current serving MPs.
Iran’s Guardian Council always disqualifies some candidates whose politics it objects to.
However, usually it only disqualifies so-called reformist candidates who identify with the West and advocate transforming the current regime into a more Western-style democracy.
This round of disqualifications is unique because the Guardian Council has also disqualified a large number of the so-called “pragmatic” camp who support President Hassan Rouhani.
The pragmatic camp is loyal to Khamenei and does not wish to transform Iran into a Western country.
Rather, it wishes only to have positive relations with the West to advance Iran’s own economic and other self-interests.
While there were contrary reports by observers on Tuesday about whether some of the disqualifications might be reversed, the only official word was still that the massive disqualifications would stand.
Big gains by hard-liners would speed up the political demise of the country’s pragmatist politicians, who were weakened by the Trump administration’s May 2018 decision to quit the 2015 nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on Iran.
It appears that anything other than taking a confrontational approach with the West is no longer acceptable to Khamenei, the Guardian Council and his allies in the IRGC.
If hard-liners associated with the IRGC and more directly controlled by Khamenei win more seats on Friday, they will also gain various advantages to replace Rouhani with a hard-liner in the 2021 contest for president, a position with wide influence over the country’s day-to-day affairs.
While some recent elections have seen voter turnout in the mid-60% range, some pragmatists and reformists have lost patience with the regime and, for the first time, are calling for an end to Khamenei’s rule instead of merely reforming the system from within.
In the large cities, these groups may boycott the elections.
However, hardline politicians predicted turnout would still be strong as small villages would still vote in high numbers and are more widely supportive of the regime and the Islamic Revolution in general.
At one point, there was speculation either that hard-liners would continue to empower Rouhani to try to coax the West into ending sanctions or would try to impeach Rouhani in anger that his nuclear deal has not paid off.
Instead of these scenarios, many of the latest predictions this week were that Khamenei’s supporters wanted to dominate parliament, but keep Rouhani in place as a scapegoat who they could continue to blame for Iran’s troubles.
Still, there have been elections where Khamenei backed a certain slate of candidates, and an opposing set performed unexpectedly well since Iran’s ruler meddles with the vote, but usually allows aspects of free voting.
In recent decades, Khamenei has alternated between allowing eras in which reformers-pragmatists were given higher profiles, such as when Mohammad Khatami was president from 1997-2005 and Rouhani’s term since 2013 compared to hard-liner Ahmadinejad from 2005-2013 and an expected return to greater hardline rule in 2020-2021.


Tags Iran hassan rouhani khamenei
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Reuven Rivlin speaks out against bullying By JPOST EDITORIAL
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Gal Perl Finkel The killing of Soleimani and the ‘Deal of the Century’ By GAL PERL FINKEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Does anyone still care about Jewish values? By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by