Iran parliamentary election set today with hardliners expected to gain

Iran’s parliamentary elections are set for Friday with hardliners associated with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expected to make significant gains at the expense of allies of Iran President Hassan Rouhani.





The bottom-line is that the Islamic Republic’s new parliament is expected to crack down on dissent and take a more confrontational stance with the West.





At the same time, the “reformist” and “pragmatist” camps may register some indirect victories with voter turnout predicted to be much lower than the usual 60-66% range.





Hardliners trying to reduce expectations, said that if turnout was over 50% that was still a victory and that even voter turnout in the 40% range was not different from countries like France.





On Tuesday, Khamenei declared on Tuesday that, “taking part in the elections nullifies many of the vicious plots of the US and the Zionist regime against Iran. These #elections repel the schemes & ploys of the enemies of Iran.”





Khamenei appears ready to turn the clock back to the 2005-2013 era in which Iran’s parliament and presidency were run by hard-liners like Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and other IRGC members who loudly condemned the West.





The main uncertainties are what voter turnout will look like and whether Khamenei’s attempts to seize greater control of the parliament will succeed.





Many in the reformist and pragmatist camps who have spoken to the media have said they may boycott the election entirely to express their anger with disqualifications of some of their preferred candidates – over 6,000 of some 14,000 candidates were disqualified.





Some voters are also angry with the regime’s handling of mistakenly shooting down a Ukrainian airliner full of mostly Iranian passengers as well as the regime’s killing of between 300 and 1,500 protesters against the rise in gasoline prices in November.





A low voter turnout would harm the regime’s legitimacy even if its preferred candidates won in the parliamentary elections.





Iran’s Guardian Council always disqualifies some candidates whose politics it objects to.





However, usually it only disqualifies so-called reformist candidates who identify with the West and advocate transforming the current regime into a more Western-style democracy.





This round of disqualifications is unique because the Guardian Council has also disqualified a large number of the so-called “pragmatic” camp who support President Hassan Rouhani





The pragmatic camp is loyal to Khamenei and does not wish to transform Iran into a Western country.





Rather, it wishes only to have positive relations with the West to advance Iran’s own economic and other self-interests.





Big gains by hard-liners would speed up the political demise of the country’s pragmatist politicians, who were weakened by the Trump administration’s May 2018 decision to quit the 2015 nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on Iran. But Iran’s elections are notorious for providing surprises.





In recent decades, Khamenei has alternated between allowing eras in which reformers-pragmatists were given higher profiles, such as when Mohammad Khatami was president from 1997-2005 and Rouhani’s term since 2013 compared to hard-liner Ahmadinejad from 2005-2013 and an expected return to greater hardline rule in 2020-2021.





Also, on Friday, Iran’s economy is expected to take a new major hit when the FATF will likely return it to a blacklist of country’s in bed with financing terror.





The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) moved the Islamic Republic from a blacklist to a sort of gray-list in 2016 which meant much greater access to the international banking system, but a ticking clock to come into compliance with anti-terrorism financial measures.





After more than three years of Tehran ignoring threats that time was running short on its chance to come into compliance with combating terror financing, the FATF issued in October 2019 what was probably a last ultimatum.





FATF told Iran that if it did not come into full compliance by the February 16-21 conference, that it would be returned to blacklist.





Even Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif appeared resigned to the country being returned to the FATF blacklist, issuing statements to start frame the “blame game” narrative so that he and Rouhani would not be blamed.





Zarif said that the FATF decision was all part of the US “maximum pressure” campaign and had nothing to do with Iranian transparency or meeting standard international banking standards for combating terror financing.





The Islamic Republic is currently stuck in the same spot of partial compliance which it has been in for years.





Although Iran has passed some laws and moderates like Rouhani and Iran Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati have made public promises, the parliament has failed to pass key legislation.





Within the Iranian parliament, many officials have blocked the new legislation for years and as late as January, Iran Chairman of the Expediency Council Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani called the new legislation “dangerous.”





Hemmati explained in December that if Iran was placed back on the FATF blacklist, they would finally be somewhat separated from their key economic allies Russia and China.





Though Russian and Chinese economic support have been a major reason why the ayatollahs running Iran have survived the US’s “maximum pressure” campaign, Hemmati said that those countries banks would have trouble working with Iran if there was an FATF ban.





It would also widen the expanding chasm between Tehran and the EU.





Going into the FATF conference, a leading Iranian parliamentary official who had supported passing the new legislation to help join the FATF was even disqualified from running, appearing to send a clear message that Tehran will not bend more at this time.





There is still an outside shot that the FATF may extend Iran’s deadline as in the past.





The FATF, also known by its French name, Groupe d’action financière, is an intergovernmental organization founded in 1989 on the initiative of the G7 to develop policies to combat money laundering.



