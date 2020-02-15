The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran's Zarif: We were close to war with US after Soleimani assassination

Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US and Iran were "very close to a war" and that, at the moment, the black box of the crashed Ukrainian airliner is not being touched.

By TAMAR BEERI  
FEBRUARY 15, 2020 17:36
Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif speaks with the media on the sidelines of a security conference in New Delhi (photo credit: REUTERS/ALASDAIR PAL)
Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif speaks with the media on the sidelines of a security conference in New Delhi
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALASDAIR PAL)
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US and Iran "were very close to a war" in an interview with NBC on Friday on the sidelines of the 2020 Munich Security Conference.
He explained that he thinks US President Donald Trump "was misled to believe that the United States would get away" with assassinating Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.
"It worked the other way around," Zarif claimed. "It was the beginning of the end of the US in the region and we were very close to a war because the United States initiated an act of aggression against Iran in a very, excuse the language, cowardly way."
He claimed that the reason the US "hit him in the dark of the night through a drone attack on a car carrying him on a peace mission" is because the US "couldn't confront Soleimani in the battlefield."
This is "beneath any dignified way of dealing with this," he said.
"It came very close to war," he insisted. "Iran responded in a proportionate way against the base from which the operations against Soleimani were carried out. We wanted to show to the United States that they cannot bully Iran. That actions against Iran will have repercussions."
Zarif further claimed that the US is currently suffering, the Trump Administration in particular, "from misperceptions, misinformation about Iran."
"It is important for President Trump to listen to advisers who have better knowledge of our region rather than novices who know nothing about our region," he said.
When Zarif was asked about the Ukrainian airliner that was shot down by an Iranian missile in Iran, killing 176 people onboard, he defended himself, saying, "I was informed about the plane being shot down at noon on Friday, a few hours before it was announced. Before that, I was being told that it was a technical error. Our military people, the military chain of command, got to know about this probably between the morning on Wednesday when it was shot down... to Wednesday evening."
He further claimed that Iran, "more than anybody else," wants to retrieve the contents of the airliner's black box. "The military was conducting its own investigation. They didn't inform me, and I'm sorry that they didn't. But the fact is, they were conducting their own investigation to reach the conclusion that it was actually their missile which brought down that plane."
Zarif additionally claimed that it was "courage" that allowed the Iranian government to eventually admit to having shot down the plane. "Do you think it's easy?" he asked the interviewer defensively.
Zarif admitted that at the moment, the black box is "just sitting there."
"We will not touch the black box without the presence of all interested parties," he insisted. "The black box is open... We have admitted that it was our missile that brought down that airplane. So every information that the family wants to know is there for them to know, but we need information. We need information, why did that happen? They are refusing to provide us with that information. We have the right to that information. We have a legal right, we have a national right, and we have the personal rights of all the families."


Tags Mohammad Javad Zarif plane crash Javad Zarif Qasem Soleimani
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The UN Human Rights Council's shameful blacklist By JPOST EDITORIAL
What Netanyahu really wants is a fourth election - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: A journey to the Jordan Valley By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': This is why I met with PA leader Abbas By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The real source of Abbas’s ‘Swiss cheese’ revulsion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
4 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
5 Failed satellite launch causes massive explosion in rural Iran
Iran Zafar satellite launch, Feb. 9, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by