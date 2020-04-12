Iran’s regime executes Kurdish political prisoner

BERLIN — The Islamic Republic of Iran executed the Kurdish political dissident Mostafa Salimi on Saturday in the city of Saqqez.“The death penalty is an inhumane punishment. In addition, Mostafa Salimi’s execution was against all international norms. He was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Courts lacking a fair trial and due process,” Iran Human Rights (IHR) director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said.carried out even after the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and lockdown in the country. It shows the death penalty is crucial for the Islamic Republic’s survival.”The Kurdistan Region of Iraq extradited Salimi to Iran. The regime sentenced Salimi to death for Moharebeh (waging war against God) in Iran 17 years ago.The 53-year-old Salimi escaped from prison on March 27 along with other prisoners. IHR strongly condemned the execution of Salimi in Iran and “considers his extradition from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq a violation of international human rights conventions.”Iran claimed that Salimi was a member of Kurdish opposition parties and engaging in armed conflict.IHR wrote that “Following his arrest, Iranian authorities carried out his execution quickly. The move is seen by many observers as a tool to spread fear among other prisoners. During the past weeks, there have been many riots in Iranian prisons to protest the management of jails during the coronavirus spread in Iran.”The Jerusalem Post reported last week that Amnesty International have said that Tehran's regime executed 36 prisoners, due to their protests against the lack of safety in connection with the coronavirus crisis.He added that “Executions in Iran have continued to be