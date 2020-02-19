The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iraqi MP: 'Deal of the Century' to transfer Palestinians to Iraq

The MP claimed that the US is preparing a large area of the al-Anbar desert for Palestinian families.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 19, 2020 11:54
Iraqi people burn a U.S. flag and a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump in a protest after an airstrike at the headquarters of Kataib Hezbollah militia group in Qaim, in Kirkuk, Iraq, December 30, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/AKO RASHEED)
Iraqi people burn a U.S. flag and a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump in a protest after an airstrike at the headquarters of Kataib Hezbollah militia group in Qaim, in Kirkuk, Iraq, December 30, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/AKO RASHEED)
 An Iraqi member of parliament stated that the US is planning on transferring Palestinians to western Iraq as part of the "Deal of the Century" Middle East peace plan, according to the Iranian Fars news agency.
"The US is plotting to keep out Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) from the Western provinces of Iraq, specially al-Anbar province, in a move to provide a proper ground for sheltering the Palestinians inside Iraq," said Mohammad al-Baldawi, the representative of the al-Fatah coalition in the Iraqi parliament, on Tuesday to the al-Ma'aloumeh news site.
The MP claimed that the US is preparing a large area of the al-Anbar desert for Palestinian families.
"The presence of Hashd al-Shaabi in these regions prevents [the] implementation of the Deal of the Century plan and [the] creation of a new homeland for the Palestinians," said Baldawi.
Karim Alawi, an Iraqi parliament member, slammed the US in an interview over the weekend, alleging the Americans want to “destabilize” Iraq and that the US is involved in a pro-ISIS conspiracy to bring extremists from Syria.
In recent months, tensions have risen between Iraq and the US. The US carried out airstrikes on Iraqi pro-Iranian militias in December and killed IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani on January 3 along with Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Iraqi militias have fired rockets at US forces in Iraq and pro-Iranian voices want the US to leave Iraq.
Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.


Tags Iraq United States Palestinian Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The tragic isolation of the Palestinian Authority By JPOST EDITORIAL
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Gal Perl Finkel The killing of Soleimani and the ‘Deal of the Century’ By GAL PERL FINKEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Does anyone still care about Jewish values? By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 UN blacklists companies with ties to Israeli settlements
Overview of the United Nations Human Rights Council is seen in Geneva, Switzerland June 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by