Israeli intel helped the US assassinate Soleimani - report

Israeli intelligence was instrumental in the successful US assassination of the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, Maj.-Gen. Qasem Soleimani, NBC News reported.Soleimani wielded immense power and influence in his position as head of the IRGC, and was crucial in spreading and maintaining Iran's influence in the region through acts of terrorism.After flying to Iraq from Damascus, he was killed in a targeted US rocket attack on a convoy at Baghdad International Airport along with several others, including Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an important leader of the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia.According to NBC, informants in Damascus were able to tip off the CIA about exactly which plane Soleimani would be on, which Israeli intelligence confirmed and verified.The assassination has resulted in inflaming the tensions between the US and the Islamic Republic.According to The New York Times, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was likely the only US ally in the know regarding the assassination, having spoken to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo beforehand.