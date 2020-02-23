The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Lebanese woman suspected of carrying coronavirus vows revenge for 'lies'

"You all know Lebanon, the lies in Lebanon, and agents in it. My brother will come to Lebanon and take revenge on my behalf from the General Security."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
FEBRUARY 23, 2020 01:35
People wearing face masks take a picture with a mobile phone outside Rafik Hariri hospital, where Lebanon's first coronavirus case is being quarantined, in Beirut (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
People wearing face masks take a picture with a mobile phone outside Rafik Hariri hospital, where Lebanon's first coronavirus case is being quarantined, in Beirut
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
A Lebanese woman suspected of carrying the coronavirus from the Iranian city of Qom to Lebanon claims that she's only suffering from a cold and will take revenge on the Lebanese government for lying about the case, according to Al-Arabiya.
Taghrid Ali Sakr, 45, who arrived from Qom last week, was reported by the Lebanese Health Ministry as the country's first coronavirus case.
"You all know Lebanon, the lies in Lebanon, and agents in it. My brother will come to Lebanon and take revenge on my behalf from the General Security," she is heard saying in an audio recording quoted by Lebanese media.
Sakr later stated that she did not mean to "insult her homeland" and that she had just returned from Qom after spending the past six months in the Iranian city.
Lebanese Health Minister Hamad al-Hassan announced on Saturday that there was "no need to panic." Two additional suspected cases in Nabatiyeh were not showing any symptoms of the coronavirus on Saturday, according to Lebanon's National News Agency. Others who were on the plane with Sakr have not shown any symptoms either.
"Anxiety is permitted, but excessive panic is harmful to us all, including state institutions, ministries, and public administrations," said al-Hassan on Saturday.
Lebanon's Minister of Information, Dr. Manal Abdel Samad Najd, asked Lebanese media to only use the National News Agency and official sources for reports on the virus in order to prevent the spread of false reports and reduce possible panic.


