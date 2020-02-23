Lebanese woman suspected of carrying coronavirus vows revenge for 'lies'

Taghrid Ali Sakr, 45, who arrived from Qom last week, was reported by the Lebanese Health Ministry as the country's first coronavirus case.

"You all know Lebanon, the lies in Lebanon, and agents in it. My brother will come to Lebanon and take revenge on my behalf from the General Security," she is heard saying in an audio recording quoted by Lebanese media.

Sakr later stated that she did not mean to "insult her homeland" and that she had just returned from Qom after spending the past six months in the Iranian city.

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad al-Hassan announced on Saturday that there was "no need to panic." Two additional suspected cases in Nabatiyeh were not showing any symptoms of the coronavirus on Saturday, according to Lebanon's National News Agency. Others who were on the plane with Sakr have not shown any symptoms either.

"Anxiety is permitted, but excessive panic is harmful to us all, including state institutions, ministries, and public administrations," said al-Hassan on Saturday.

Lebanon's Minister of Information, Dr. Manal Abdel Samad Najd, asked Lebanese media to only use the National News Agency and official sources for reports on the virus in order to prevent the spread of false reports and reduce possible panic.