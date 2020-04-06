The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

More than 100,000 coronavirus cases in the Middle East

Coronavirus came to the region in February and rapidly spread to Iran.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
APRIL 6, 2020 17:15
Patients with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lie in beds at the ICU of Sasan Hospital, in Tehran, Iran March 30, 2020 (photo credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/ALI KHARA VIA REUTERS)
Patients with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lie in beds at the ICU of Sasan Hospital, in Tehran, Iran March 30, 2020
(photo credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/ALI KHARA VIA REUTERS)
Confirmed coronavirus cases across the Middle East increased to 107,000 on Tuesday morning. As recently as March 27 there were fewer than 50,000 cases.
The largest number have been in Iran, where there are now more than 58,000 cases, according to officials, or more than half of the region’s total. Turkey has 27,000 cases. Israel has the third-most registered cases with 8,600.
Coronavirus came to the region in February and rapidly spread to Iran. In late February, it was believed there were 750 cases in Qom and Tehran. Iranian authorities covered up the outbreak until they could hold March 21 elections. Iran has been rocked by the virus since then, with military and IRGC units sent to disinfect streets and aid people in need.
The country views the virus as a “biological war” and has blamed the US. It also says the US should lift economic sanctions. Numerous officials and politicians have become sick and died.
This raises questions about Iran’s ability to continue to export weapons across the region as part of its strategy to confront the US, Israel and Gulf states. So far, Iran appears to have continued its policy of support for Iraqi proxy attacks on the US. It is also flying in weapons to Syria and supporting Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia from Yemen.
Iran is not the only major center of COVID-19. Turkey has seen a rapid increase in the virus as well, and Istanbul has become a hot spot. This is partly due to the country also trying to pretend it was “virus-free” in early March.
Turkey is expanding testing and trying to control the threat. Like in Iran, the virus may cut down on Turkey’s constant military attacks on neighbors, including invasions of northern Syria and attacks on Iraq. The spread of the virus has left Turkish-backed Syrian rebels who were sent to Libya stranded.
In the Gulf, massive testing and a strict lockdown have been mainstays in the UAE. Nevertheless, the number of cases there now tops 1,700. In Qatar, the number of cases is also rising past 1,600, a lot for a small country with a small population.
Neighboring Saudi Arabia has more than 2,400 cases. In Jordan, a strict lockdown has been in place for weeks, enforced by the military, and there are fewer than 400 cases.
Some countries appear to be doing nothing to confront the virus because of other internal conflicts. Libya, Syria and Yemen cannot confront coronavirus or even test for it in most parts of their countries. This leaves millions exposed in displaced persons camps.
Some areas in the region may serve as case studies for how well lockdowns have worked. The Kurdistan region of Iraq has had a strict lockdown for weeks and very few cases. But it is unclear when that region, or Jordan or the UAE will relax measures.
This illustrates that most countries know how to lockdown but don’t know what the next step is or even what their goal is in terms of the number of new infections. None of them have been able to reduce the number of new cases to zero.


Tags Middle East Coronavirus coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The other deadly disease By JPOST EDITORIAL
A spirit of wars and Passovers past in the fight against coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
The Jewish paradox of the coronavirus By YAAKOV KATZ
Ronald Lauder Passover and the power of Jewish resilience By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by