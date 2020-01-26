The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is heading to the US to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss the "Deal of the Century."

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JANUARY 26, 2020 14:44
US President Donald Trump’s peace plan will advance Israel’s interests, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said before boarding a plane to Washington D.C. on Sunday to meet with the American president.
“I am going to Washington to hear an American plan that I think will advance Israel,” Netanyahu said.
The prime minister recounted speaking with Trump “countless times” about Israel’s interests and security.
“I am meeting with President Trump tomorrow, and on Tuesday, together with him, we will make history,” he stated.
Netanyahu also mentioned plans he had heard from former US president Barack Obama’s administration, which he said he “believed would endanger Israel’s existence.”
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman joined Netanyahu on his flight.
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will also have a one-on-one meeting with Trump on Monday, and he left for Washington D.C. earlier Sunday, on a commercial flight with a stopover in Zurich.
An invitation had originally been extended to Netanyahu and Gantz to meet together with the US president, but Gantz and his advisers opposed the idea for political reasons.
The Blue and White leader said on Saturday night that he had now accepted an invitation to meet with Trump alone.
The long-delayed Trump peace plan, expected to be extremely generous to Israel, was drawn up by the US president’s former special envoy Jason Greenblatt, Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.
Some of the expected details of the plan, according to KAN, are that Israel will be able to annex 30% of the West Bank, including all the settlements in Area C and the entire Jordan Valley. However, Israel will have to evacuate illegal outposts, and give the Palestinians land in exchanged for the annexed areas.
A demilitarized Palestinian state would be formed on the other 70% of the land. Gaza would also have to be demilitarized.
Israel will also have freedom of military action in the Palestinian state.


