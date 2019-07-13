Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

PA official: Nazi-collaborator Mufti is leader and ‘role model’

Advisor to PA leader Abbas, Mahmoud Al-Habbash honored the passing of the former Mufti of Jerusalem Amin al-Husseini.

By
July 13, 2019 04:46
2 minute read.
Amin al-Husseini

Amin al-Husseini, the mufti of Jerusalem, meets German Foreign Minister Joachim von Ribbentrop in Berlin, November 20, 1941.. (photo credit: JEWISH AGENCY)

 
Islamic law judge and advisor on religious and Islamic Affairs Mahmoud Al-Habbash marked the 45th year to the passing of former Mufti of Jerusalem Amin al-Husseini on July 4 by posting about him on social media, Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported in a press release. 
 
Husseini, a complex figure in Arab history, was directly responsible for the formation of the Arabian Legion as well as Waffen-SS divisions composed of Bosnian-Muslims, all that is interesting reported in 2018. 
 
The Nazis needed to recruit a religious authority such as al-Husseini as local Muslim leaders issued religious decrees forbidding Muslims from working alongside the Nazis, George Lepore wrote in his 1997 book 'Himmler's Bosnian Division.' 

The Waffen-SS divisions he created committed war crimes against Jewish residents of Yugoslavia as well as against non-Jewish partisans who resisted the German army. 
His direct refusal to allow 500 Jewish children to be sent from Rab concentration camp to Turkey in 1943 because he thought they would eventually find their way to the Jewish community in Palestine, Yad Vashem published.  
 
It was during this time he penned a book called ‘Islam and the Jews’ in which he expressed his belief Muslims must kill and destroy Jews, the book was required reading for those serving in the divisions. 
 
Al-Habbash called Husseini a ‘great Palestinian national leader’ and added that ‘our leaders are our role models.’ 
 
While some Palestinians view Husseini as a leader who failed to protect them from the results of the war of 1948, he is not forgotten with at least one school names after him. 
 
However it should be noted that even Husseini, who met Adolf Hitler and helped the Nazis to commit war crimes against humanity, did not think the Jewish temple in Jerusalem is a myth.     
 
In a booklet he wrote in the 1920’s he said that there can be no doubt that Temple Mount is the location of the site in which King David made offering to God, Channel 7 reported in 2017. 
 
It is possible Husseini wanted to attract Christian tourists to the site as well as that in his view, as a Muslim, the historical people of Israel had been replaced by the revelation given to the founder of Islam. 
 
Al-Habbash on the other hand warned in June that there is an “Israeli plot against the Al-Aqsa Mosque."  


