Palestinian Authority: More coronavirus cases are coming

The number of Palestinians who have tested positive for coronavirus has risen to 84 after the discovery of seven new cases in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Authority Ministry of Health announced on Thursday afternoon.

Seventeen Palestinians have recovered from the disease, the ministry said.

On Wednesday, 60-year-old Fatmeh Badwan from the village of Biddu, six km northwest of Ramallah, became the first Palestinian to die after being infected with coronavirus. PA spokesman Ibrahim Milhem said the central West Bank woman, 60, may have contracted SARS-CoV-2 from Palestinians who work in Israel.

A small number of people attended the woman’s funeral in her village Wednesday night. Biddu has been placed under lockdown as PA policemen sealed all its entrances.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced that it is closing its medical clinic in Biddu. UNRWA also instructed its employees in the village to remain in quarantine until they are tested for the virus.

Milhem announced that 13 residents of the village have tested positive for coronavirus after the death of the woman. He said among those diagnosed with disease is the deceased woman’s 37-year-old son and his 57-year-old uncle.

Biddu residents claimed that the woman contracted the disease after coming in contact with one of her sons who works in Israel. They appealed to all village residents working in Israel to return home immediately and undergo tests for the virus.

PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said on Thursday that he expected the coming days to be “more difficult not only for Palestinians, but for the rest of the world.”

Shtayyeh expressed concern over the possibility that Palestinians working in Israel may be infected with coronavirus. He urged the PA security forces to tighten their measures at border crossings between the West Bank and Israel and between Palestinian cities to prevent the spread of the disease. Shtayyeh too appealed to Palestinian workers in Israel to return to their homes and undergo tests for the virus.

Meanwhile, sources in the Gaza Strip said seven Hamas policemen have tested positive coronavirus.

The sources said the policemen had come in contact with two Palestinians who returned last week to the Gaza Strip from an Islamic conference in Pakistan and were diagnosed with the disease.

Eyad al-Bazam, spokesman for the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Interior, said that members of the security forces in the Gaza Strip were putting their lives at risk to prevent the spread of the virus. He added that the seven policemen who were diagnosed with the disease are in good health.

Hamas leader Mahmoud Zahar said that a special committee has been set up to coordinate with the Egyptians on preventing the spread of the virus. He also called on international health organizations to provide urgent medical aid to the Gaza Strip and on Israel to end its “siege.”

Other Hamas officials urged the PA government to provide the Gaza Strip with medicine and medical equipment to assist in combating the disease. Several Palestinian factions in the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave also appealed to PA President Mahmoud Abbas to immediately lift the economic sanctions he imposed on the Gaza Strip three years ago.