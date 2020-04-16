The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinian official hopeful a prisoner swap will be reached soon

“We are hopeful that a balanced deal will be achieved. We are also hoping that one or more [IDF] soldiers are alive so that the deal would meet the expectations of the Palestinian people.”

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
APRIL 16, 2020 15:51
A member of security forces loyal to Hamas stands guard as supporters of former senior Fatah official Mohammad Dahlan take part in a rally marking the death anniversary of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, in Gaza City November 9, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
A member of security forces loyal to Hamas stands guard as supporters of former senior Fatah official Mohammad Dahlan take part in a rally marking the death anniversary of late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, in Gaza City November 9, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Qadoura Fares, head of the Palestinian Prisoners Society, on Thursday expressed hope that a “big” prisoner exchange agreement with Israel would be achieved soon, resulting in the release of a large number of sick and female inmates, as well as those serving lengthy prison sentences.
“There is huge hope on the horizon that a deal will be achieved, and we hope that the upcoming [Muslim holiday of] Eid al-Fitr would see the release of a large number of our sons and daughters,” Fares said during a rally in Ramallah on the occasion of Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, which is marked on April 17 in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners.
 “We are hopeful that a balanced deal will be achieved. We are also hoping that one or more [IDF] soldiers are alive so that the deal would meet the expectations of the Palestinian people.”
Muslims will celebrate Eid al-Fitr in late May, immediately after the end of the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on April 23.
Hamas is holding the remains of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, who were killed during Operation Protective Edge in 2014. In addition, two Israeli civilians who voluntarily entered the Gaza Strip are also believed to be held captive by Hamas: Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed.
In a speech marking Palestinian Prisoners’ Day, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh praised the prisoners for “turning the cells into schools and universities.” He said that the Palestinians are looking forward to the day when all the prisoners would be released.
PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi called for international pressure on Israel to force it to unconditionally release all the Palestinian prisoners, especially in light of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
“At a time when the world is facing the coronavirus pandemic and is fighting to save all humanity from this danger, the occupation authorities continue to deliberately disregard the lives of prisoners,” Ahrawi said.
Meanwhile, Hamas denied that its officials visited Egypt recently to discuss the prospects of reaching a prisoner exchange agreement with Israel. Musa Dudeen, a senior Hamas official in charge of the “prisoners’ portfolio,” said that a report about a visit to Cairo was untrue, adding that there was no progress on this issue so far.
Mushir al-Masri, another senior Hamas official, said on Thursday that his movement holds “powerful cards” that would force Israel to accept its conditions for a prisoner swap. Al-Masri said that Hamas remains committed to its leader’s recent proposal to strike a deal with Israel.
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar recently announced his readiness to offer “partial compensation” to Israel, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.
The Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar newspaper claimed this week that Hamas has submitted to Israel a list of 250 prisoners that it wants released in exchange for information about Israelis held in the Gaza Strip. The newspaper said that Hamas is demanding the release of all prisoners who had been previously released in the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange and had been re-arrested by Israel.


Tags IDF Prisoner swap Palestinian Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Hope and solidarity By JPOST EDITORIAL
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Priorities for the IDF amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAACOV AYISH
Emily Schrader Using religion to scapegoat women for disasters – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Eric Mandel Nixon goes to China, Trump spends trillions to save America By ERIC R. MANDEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Aside from corona and politics By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Coronavirus travels 13 feet in the air, new study finds
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
5 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by