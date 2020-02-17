The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Qasem Soleimani's life, the secrets of his role with Turkey, Russia Syria

Iran’s former Defense Minister on how Soleimani confronted “Zionists,” ISIS and helped persuade Russia on the importance of Syria: “He was more than a commander, he was a diplomat and administrator."

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 17, 2020 13:14
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016) (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Iran's former Defense Minister on how Soleimani confronted "Zionists" as well as ISIS and helped persuade Russia on the importance of Syria: "He was more than a commander, he was a diplomat and administrator"
Hajj Qasem, as Qasem Soleimani is fondly remembered by his friends from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, came into his role at a unique time. In an interview with Iranian media a senior IRGC officer and former Iranian Defense Minister recalled the life of Soleimani. It is forty days since he was killed in a US airstrike and Iranian pro-government media is full of stories about his life. They emphasize how he helped the Kurdish region in Iraq against ISIS in 2014 and how he conducted himself across the Middle East. Memories by Iran’s former defense minister shed light on Soleimani’s role in Syria and with the Russians.
“His entry into the Quds Force [of the  IRGC] coincided with the onset of insecurity in the region, with the Taliban’s rise in Afghanistan and then the US invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan, the evils of the Zionist regime in Lebanon and Palestine and the takfiri terrorist movements like ISIS,” says Hossein Dehghan, former IRGC air force officer and former defense minister.
He  alleged that he US was bringing instability to the Middle East by its “activities at the request of the Zionists  and with money from those like Saudi Arabia to  block the Islamic Republic [Iran]’s influence in the region,” say Dehghan. “Look at Iraq prior to Hajj Qasem,” he says. The Americans managed instability to justify their presence here and also to make a market for their arms sales, he claims. Third, they sought to provide security to their allies.
But the US and the Trump administration have made a “big gamble” now. They have  struck at the “tent of resistance” by killing Soleimani. “I think Trump made a strategic blunder with the assassination. No longer can the Americans claim to be responsible.”  He compares the US now to Israel, arguing that the Israelis have a “terrorist government” and that the US has now trended in that direction.
The IRGC former officer says he supports the new Quds Force commander Esmail Ghaani. He also  says that the revenge for the killing will be a “lasting” policy. The region will be “hardened” againstthe US. It will not just give the Americans a “slap in the face.” The blood of Hajj Qasem will stiffen the axis of resistance and bring world support. In death he has made Iran’s cause more strong. This sentiment was echoed by Hassan Nasrallah’s speech over the weekend in Lebanon as well. Clearly this is the talking point from Tehran put out to the IRGC, to Houthis, allies in Iraq and Syria and Lebanon.
Tell us more about Qasem, says the interviewer. “Well, for example when the Russians came to Syria [in 2015] to fight ISIS we had several meetings with Hajj Qasem on various issues of support and communication with the Russians. I was supposed to have a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow prior to the meeting with Qasem and the Russians which actually led to the Russians entering Syria.”
The Russians told Iran that they would take responsibility for command and control of the field of battle in Syria. But Qasem Soleimani’s fame was such that Iran asked that he lead in the field. “We sat with Soleimani, I took the summation of the meetings in the direction we intended.” He seems to infer that the Russians moved aside for the Iranians to take the lead in strategy and tactics in Syria while Russia provided support from the air and other advice to the Syrian regime.
The Iranians point out that Soleimani was more than a Quds Force commander, he was also a diplomat. “Mr. Putin accepted Hajj Qasem as not just the commander of the Quds Force but also  for his political and administrative qualities. Others, such as [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan did  the same elsewhere.” This points to a links between Soleimani  and the Turkish government. It is known from Iranian media that Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif discussed Soleimani’s death soon after it was announced on January 3. The IRGC and Muslim Brotherhood held a meeting in Turkey in 2014 to discuss regional strategy.  Turkey’s ruling AKP party is linked to the Brotherhood and hosts Hamas. Iran supports Hamas. Soleimani would have had much to discuss with Ankara.
“It was Hajj Qasem that dealt with regional issues and the Russians who were dealing with the same regional issues. It was Qasem’s art to persuade Mr. Putin of the future of the region and even to discuss Russia itself, that ISIS was a danger to the whole world.” Soleimani was an “artist” in negotiation, a kind of Iranian Clausewitz or Kissinger, according to this telling. The Iranian former official said that Soleimani was able to convince Putin that the cost was justified in a place like Syria and that Soleimani would “make it happen” on the ground to achieve the goals put forth by someone like Putin. “He had a great persuasive power.”
The former defense minister, who served from 2013 to 2017, says he dreamed on the night of  January 2 that he saw Qasem in a crowd waving saying “goodbye guys.” He received the news of Soleimani’s killing on January 3.


