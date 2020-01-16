The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime

The former Crown Prince of Iran said there is no point to try and negotiate with the Islamic Republic.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JANUARY 16, 2020 07:23
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
WASHINGTON – The "beginning of the end" of the Iranian regime has started, former Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi said Wednesday in a conversation at the Hudson Institute in Washington with senior fellow Mike Doran.
Pahlavi stated that the recent protests in Iran are different than previous demonstrations.
"People smell the opportunity for the first time in 40 years," he added. "This time is very different from 2009, even very different from 1997. The people have had it. Today's generation of young Iranians cannot take it anymore. They want to have an opportunity for a better future. They want to be on the path of modernity and freedom. The only thing that stands between them and the free world is this regime."
Pahlavi said that it's time for Ayatollah Khamenei to step down and to allow a peaceful transition with a minimal number of casualties.
"To the forces that are employing repression as a tool, all I can say is that there are not enough people they can kill to maintain this regime in power. They better stand down and join with their brethren," he highlighted.
"This regime cannot be reformed and must be removed," he continued.
"It is long past time for you to hear their voices," he told the audience at the Hudson Institute and emphasized that there is no point to try and negotiate with the Islamic Republic.
"In offering the regime negotiations without preconditions, you neglect the people's demand for unconditional support. In fact, you betray them by accommodating their oppressors. International attention and solidarity are vital to any movement seeking to overthrow a totalitarian regime," said Pahlavi.
He called on Western nations not to take an approach of appeasement with Iran. "Just as the regime has shown an undeniable pattern of consistency in its behavior, so have Western democracies in their behavior towards the regime," he pointed out.
"For much of these 40 years, the leaders of the free world have sought to engage this regime both in trade and in diplomacy. Along the way, there have been limited episodes of political pressure, almost always led by the United States, but there have also been episodes of outright appeasement also led by the United States. All such efforts have focused on changing the regime's behavior," he noted. "All have failed. It has now been time to recognize that this is not a normal regime and that it will not change its behavior."
"For 40 years, the regime has shown that its agenda is not Iran and the Iranian people, it's survival at the expense of oppressing people and repressing them to the point of killing," he added.


Tags Iran ayatollah ali khamenei iran protests Reza Pahlavi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Squeezing Iran By JPOST EDITORIAL
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: The imminent threat behind the Soleimani killing By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Yisrael Medad and Eli Pollak MEDIA COMMENT: Self-interest By YISRAEL MEDAD, ELI POLLAK
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Maybe next time By GERSHON BASKIN
Earl Cox Immigration: Is the ‘melting pot’ separating? By EARL COX

Most Read

1 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
2 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
3 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
4 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
5 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by