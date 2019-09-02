Secret Dutch mole aided Stuxnet attack on Iran's nuke program - report

An Iranian mole recruited by Dutch intelligence was the US and Israel's (according to foreign sources) key to installing the Stuxnet virus on Iran's nuclear centrifuges in Natantz, according to a report Monday by Yahoo News.



The Stuxnet virus ruined around 2,000 Iranian centrifuges, delaying its uranium enrichment plans by as many as a couple years according to analysts.

Many say that this additional time bought by multiple rounds of sabotage in the 2008-2010 time frame provided pressure and space to get the Iranians to negotiate over their nuclear program, eventually resulting in the 2015 nuclear deal.The report said that according to multiple sources, the courier behind the intrusion into Natanz, whose existence and role has not been previously reported, was a mole recruited by Dutch intelligence agents at the behest of the CIA and the Mossad.An Iranian engineer recruited by Dutch intelligence agency AIVD, noted four intelligence sources in the report, provided critical data that helped the US developers target their cyberattack code to the systems at Natantz.That mole then either inserted a USB flash drive with the virus into Iranian systems (since the systems were not connected to the internet) or manipulated another person working at Natanz into doing so.The report said that two of the three participating countries along with the central players – the US and Israel – were the Netherlands and Germany. It said that the third is believed to be France, although UK intelligence also allegedly played a role.It has been previously reported that Germany contributed technical specifications and knowledge about the industrial control systems made by the German firm Siemens, which were used in the Iranian plant to control the spinning centrifuges. The report said that France is believed to have provided similar intelligence.But, according to the report, the Dutch were in a unique position to deliver key intelligence about Iran’s activities to procure equipment from Europe for its illicit nuclear program and about the centrifuges themselves.This was because the centrifuges at Natantz were based on designs stolen from a Dutch company in the 1970s by Pakistani scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan, who used them for Pakistan’s nuclear program, and to help Iran and Libya.Over the course of years of negotiations, the CIA and the Mossad convinced the Dutch and their operative to cooperate and be their man in Natantz as they developed the cyber weapon that would make history.Later rounds of cyberattacks on Iran's nuclear program did not require the operative's physical presence in Natantz, but his initial intelligence and physical presence provided the basis for Stuxnet's success.

