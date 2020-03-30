The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Six more Palestinians have tested positive for coronavirus

With 115 confirmed coronavirus cases, Palestinian health officials say there's room for optimism

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MARCH 30, 2020 17:09
A Palestinian worker makes a protective suit at a factory amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), east of Gaza City March 29, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
A Palestinian worker makes a protective suit at a factory amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), east of Gaza City March 29, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
Six more Palestinians have tested positive for coronavirus, raising the total number or patients diagnosed with the disease to 115 by mid-Monday.
PA health officials expressed cautious optimism regarding the prospects of preventing a major outbreak of the disease. The officials said that strict measures taken by the PA government in the past three weeks, including lockdowns on several cities, have proven to be efficient in the fight against the virus.
“We have good reason to be optimistic, especially in light of what we see in other places surrounding us,” said a senior official with the PA Ministry of Health. “I’m also optimistic because I see that many people are complying with the guidelines to prevent the disease from spreading.”
The Palestinians, meanwhile, marked Land Day without holding public protests and rallies to curb the spread of the virus. Land Day refers to the 1976 violence that erupted in Israel after the government’s decision to expropriate thousands of dunams for state use.
For the first time, Arab citizens of Israel and Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip commemorated the anniversary by issuing statements and posting comments on social media platforms.
The new coronavirus cases were discovered in the village of Qattanah, south of Ramallah, said Ghassan Nimer, spokesman for the Palestinian Authority Ministry of Interior.
He said 64 of the patients were males, while the remaining 51 were females.
Forty-six Palestinians were diagnosed with the disease in the Bethlehem area, while the others were confirmed in Ramallah, Hebron, Nablus, Jericho, Salfit and the Gaza Strip, Nimer said.
Last week the PA announced that a woman in her 60s from the village of Bido was the first patient to die of coronavirus.
The Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have not reported new cases in the past week. 
The PA governor of Hebron, Jibreen al-Bakri, announced that the city would be under lockdown as of Monday morning to prevent the spread of the virus.  
In the context of its precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus, the PA has begun placing Palestinians who work in Israel in isolation upon their return to their homes in the West Bank.
The workers are picked up by Palestinian security officers and health officials at checkpoints at the entrances to Palestinian cities and taken to quarantine centers. The move was taken after the PA claimed that some patients contracted the disease after coming in contact with relatives returning from work in Israel.


Tags Gaza Palestinian Authority Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus regulations must be enforced on everyone By JPOST EDITORIAL
Seth Frantzman Syria: ISIS prisoners try to break out during coronavirus crisis By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Yosef I. Abramowitz Corona’s silver lining By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
4 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by