Soleimani's daughter meets with Nasrallah

Zeinab first appeared in the public eye when Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei visited the family's home for condolences after the assassination of Soleimani.

At Soleimani's funeral, Zeinab called on Nasrallah , Yemeni Houthi rebel leader Abdalmalek Houthi and Syrian President Bashar Assad, who she called her "uncles" to take revenge for the attack on her father. She was the first woman to address a prayer congregation led by Khamenei.

Zeinab tweeted a video of her meeting with Nasrallah along with the text "The spider nests of America and Zionists will collapse."

A video of the meeting started zoomed in on Zeinab's hand showing a ring, which may be a reference to the ring Soleimani was wearing at the time of his death. The video shows Zeinab and Nasrallah having a cordial conversation, but most of the dialogue cannot be heard.

During her visit in Beirut, Zeinab also gave a speech at an event organized by Hezbollah Women's Affairs, in which she said that the "martyrs" of Hezbollah and Iran were guardians of [Islamic Republic founder Ruhollah] Khomeini's and Khamenei's "values."