Sultan of Oman dies, age 79-years-old

The Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin Said al-Said, passed away early on Saturday, Oman state TV and the state news agency Twitter account said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
JANUARY 11, 2020 03:13
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said al Said. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said al Said.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
He was 79 years old at the time of his death, at the time of this report it is unknown who will be appointed as the next Sultan.
Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who died late on Friday, transformed Oman during his 49-year reign from a poverty-stricken country torn by dissent into a prosperous state and an internationally trusted mediator for some of the region's thorniest issues. He became sultan in July 1970 after deposing his father in a palace coup with the aim of ending the country's isolation and using its oil revenue for modernisation and development.
Oman state news agency ONA said Qaboos died after "a wise and triumphant march rich with generosity that embraced Oman and extended to the Arab, Muslim and entire world and achieved a balanced policy that the whole world respected."
It did not disclose the cause of death. Qaboos, 79, had been ailing for years and was in Belgium in December for treatment.
His death leaves Oman, a key Western ally, without a clear successor because he never publicly named one. The sultan, who has dominated decision making in the Gulf state for decades, has secretly recorded his choice in a sealed letter should the royal family disagree on the succession line. 
Last October Sultan al-Said made history when he invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Oman, a country that does not have official diplomatic ties with Israel. 
Netanyahu was in Oman, just two days after a Palestinian delegation led by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was in Oman. Abbas also met with Sultan Qaboos.
The last such Israeli visit occurred in 1996, when former prime minister Shimon Peres, traveled to Oman to meet with the sultan and to open an Israel Trade Representation office, which was shut  four years later, after the start of the Second Intifada in October 2000. The economic ties never reached the level of full diplomatic relations.
Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the "people of the Middle East have suffered a lot because they are stuck to the past" when the two men met in Warsaw in February. 
"This is a new era for the future and for prosperity for every nation,” he told the Israeli leader. 


