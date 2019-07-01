Syrian air defenses engage “enemy missiles” - Report

Syrian air defence batteries responding to what the Syrian state media said were Israeli missiles targeting Damascus, in a picture taken early on January 21st, 2019.
Loud explosions were heard in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Sunday night.
According to local reports Syrian air defenses engaged “enemy missiles” targeting the al-Mezzeh airbase.
The airbase is home to the headquarters of the notorious air force intelligence service and its prison. It has been hit by several alleged Israeli airstrikes in the past.
Other reports of explosions in Homs and the Jamraya scientific research institute, west of Damascus.
The scientific research centre in Jamraya was established during the 1980s and is believed to be one of the most important research centers in the country with weapons developed and stored there. An Iranian base has also been established in its vicinity, with several buildings which likely house soldiers and military vehicles.
Israeli jets are believed to have targeted the facility in the past, with the first reported strike on the center in 2013, 2017 and the most recent in February 2018.
Israel has been carrying out airstrikes in the war-torn country against Hezbollah and Iranian targets and has stressed that it will continue to operate when necessary.
Israeli officials have repeatedly voiced concerns over Iran’s entrenchment in Syria and the smuggling of sophisticated weaponry to Hezbollah from Tehran to Lebanon via Syria, stressing that both are red-lines for the Jewish State.
Syrian air defenses are largely antiquated Soviet-era systems, with SA-2s, SA-5s, and SA-6s as well as the more sophisticated tactical surface-to-air missiles such as the SA-17s and SA-22 systems. Moscow has also supplied the short range Pantsir S-1 to the Assad regime.
