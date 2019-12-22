US-flagged merchant vessel rescues stranded Iranian mariners

A US-flagged merchant vessel rescued three stranded Iranian mariners on Wednesday, according to the United States Navy.The Maersk Kinloss rescued the Iranians who had been stranded at sea for several weeks. The shipping company notified the US Naval Forces Central Command and the stranded mariners were transferred to the Omani coast guard, who will coordinate their return to Iran.Persian Gulf area as Iran attacked multiple ships, shot down a US drone and seized a UK-flagged ship earlier this year. The US has attempted to form a maritime security initiative in the Gulf and a parallel initiative has been pushed by European nations.In July, William King, Commander of the HMS Montrose, stated that while Iran seemed to be testing the limits of the Royal Navy, there was still "a healthy understanding, shall I say a respect between mariners, which now seems to be established," according to Radio Farda."The rescue is an example of professional mariners rendering assistance to others in distress at sea, a responsibility and mission that we in the US Navy share and take very seriously," wrote the US Navy in an article on their website.Tensions have been high surrounding maritime traffic in the