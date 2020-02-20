The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

US says Russia violating “de-confliction” in eastern Syria

There is a pattern of Russian harassment of US forces, leading to increased tensions between the two.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 20, 2020 18:11
A US military vehicle is pictured behind the Turkish border walls during a joint US-Turkey patrol in northern Syria, 2019 (photo credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS)
A US military vehicle is pictured behind the Turkish border walls during a joint US-Turkey patrol in northern Syria, 2019
(photo credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS)
Russians are violating “de-confliction” protocols, the spokesman for the Coalition against ISIS said on Thursday.
A video that emerged on Wednesday showed a US patrol in eastern Syria, and Russian military vehicles trying to pass the US convoy. The Russian vehicle appeared to swerve to get around the American vehicle and a civilian had to jump out of the way.
“On February 19, 2020, a Russian patrol violated the de-confliction protocols and did not adhere to the de-confliction measures, and was escorted out of the area of U.S. operations,” Col. Myles B. Caggins, Spokesman for Combined Joint Task Force, Operation Inherent  Resolve, told The Jerusalem Post in a written statement.
He added: “Coalition forces seek to de-conflict our movements through pre-existing communication channels, in order to prevent unnecessary and unplanned military interactions, and de-escalate between forces when necessary. Russian patrols routinely violate de-confliction protocols. Overall, most interactions remain professional and controlled.”
The incident comes after several other incidents in eastern Syria in which US forces appear to have been harassed or interdicted. On February 12, US forces were fired upon by AK-47s and small arms in a village near Qamishli in Eastern Syria. Over the last month before that there were other reports of two incidents involving US and Russian forces.
The US withdrew from part of northern Syria in October 2019. A subsequent Turkish invasion and attacks on the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, led Russia and the Syrian regime to sign a deal with Turkey.
The US has remained in part of eastern Syria to secure oil fields and continue fighting ISIS. One oil field is near Rmeilan not far from Hasakah and Qamishli. Russian forces patrol in the same areas where there is overlap near Qamishli and the M-4 road that runs parallel to the Syrian-Turkish border.
The US-led Coalition said that “US and Russian interactions in northeast Syria are occurring at a steady rate. Our de-confliction protocols provide separation between our operations in a professional and controlled manner.”  However the video of the US patrol trying to drive while Russian vehicles try to pass it paints a picture of tensions or harassment.
“US patrols move to encounter Russian patrols that violate the de-confliction protocols in order to keep them a safe distance from Coalition areas of operations. Russian patrols routinely violate de-confliction protocols. Overall, most interactions remain professional and controlled,” the Coalition says.
The question now is whether other tensions in Idlib in Syria, where Russia and the Syrian regime are clashing with Turkey and Syrian opposition forces, could spillover to tensions in eastern Syria. The Syrian regime might want a distraction or Russia might want to continue to show it is somehow standing up to the US.
This is part of a global context in which Russian and US forces have come into close proximity. In 2017 Russian fighter jets buzzed a US ship in the Black Sea. In June 2019 the USS Chancellorsville said a Russian ship maneuvered dangerously  close. In January 2020 the USS Farragut reported that a Russian navy ship “aggressively approached” it in the Northern Arabian Sea.


Tags Syria Turkey Russia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ahead of Israel's third elections, both sides exclude Arabs By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
2 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 Israeli invented 'CoughSync' machine to treat coronavirus in China
Dr. Eliezer Be’eri shown treating infant with CoughSync
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by